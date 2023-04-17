Ex-Fox Host Gretchen Carlson Has Urgent Plea For Dominion Amid Settlement Rumors

Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson has urged Dominion Voting Systems not to settle its $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, amid reportsthe possibility of a last-minute deal is being discussed.

“PLEASE Dominion ―- Do not settle with Fox! You’re about to prove something very big,” she tweeted Sunday. After leaving the network in 2016, Carlson received a reported $20 million settlement from her former employer over sexual harassment allegations against then-CEO Roger Ailes.

She added:

Carlson has for years been seeking release from a non-disclosure agreement (or NDA) that she signed as part of her financial settlement. Since her departure from the the network, she has worked as an advocate for women and victims of sexual harassment, including fighting for an end to NDAs that prohibit people who have been sexually harassed at work from speaking about it.

The Delaware judge overseeing the Dominion case announced late Sunday that he was delaying the start of the trial from Monday to Tuesday. Though he did not provide a reason, the Wall Street Journal reported that Fox News had made a late push to settle the dispute out of court, prompting the delay.

Dominion is suing Fox over allegations the network damaged the voting software company’s reputation by repeatedly amplifying claims that the company helped rig the 2020 election against Trump, despite knowing those claims to be false. Evidence surfaced during the lawsuit so far shows that many of the network’s hosts and executives did not believe the allegations that were being promoted on air.

