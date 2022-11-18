Ex-ExxonMobil employee Zachary Butler arrested for allegedly taking ‘upskirt’ photos

A former ExxonMobil employee in Texas has been charged after allegedly taking illegal and illicit photos of his co-workers.

Mark Herman, of Precinct 4 of the Harris County Constable’s Office, alleges that Zachary Butler, 30, took invasive photos and videos of female co-workers at ExxonMobil’s Spring, Texas, campus while going on walks with them and insisting they take the stairs instead of the elevator, KRIV-TV reported .

Employees of Butler said he had been taking the “upskirt” photos of them for over a year.

“After obtaining evidence from the suspect’s phone, Constable Investigators filed two warrants for State Jail Felony Invasive Visual Recording,” the law enforcement agency posted on Facebook.

Butler reportedly denied the allegations at first, but investigators at ExxonMobil, after receiving complaints, found a vault of 35 pictures and 25 videos of “upskirt”-style videos after he gave them permission to search his phone, KPRC-TV reported.

Zachary Butler is accused of taking “upskirt photos” of female colleagues.

Zachary Butler is a former employee of ExxonMobil.



The photos were found in an app called “Private Photo Vault” that authorities say was previously installed but then uninstalled on August 8, 2021, and showed videos where Butler appeared to have placed his phone’s camera under the hemlines of women’s skirts and dresses in order to capture views of their genital areas.

The videos were reportedly edited to add slow motion and an audio track.

Butler was booked into the Harris County Jail with a $30,000 bond on November 11.

“Investigators believe there may be other victims related to this suspect and urge anyone who may have knowledge or has been a victim to contact our dispatch at 281-376-3472,” Herman posted on Facebook.

ExxonMobil did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.