Ex-EastEnders Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage At UK Theatre – The Hamden Journal

A British TV and theatre actress has died backstage after performing a play.

Josephine Melville, who became a familiar face on UK TV in the 1980s with her role of Tessa Parker in the longrunning soap EastEnders, had just performed in a production of Nine Night at the Nottingham Playhouse, in the country’s midlands.

The BBC reports that she was taken ill after the play had finished, was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified member of the audience, but sadly died at the scene.

The theater company Nottingham Playhouse released a statement paying tribute to the actress:

“We are deeply saddened to announce that last night the actor Josephine Melville, passed away backstage at Nottingham Playhouse following the performance of the play Nine Night, in which she was performing.

“Josephine’s family have been informed, and our thoughts and deep condolences are with them.”

As well as EastEnders, Melville’s acting credits included roles in The Bill and Casualty, along with a long list of theater roles.

All remaining performances of Nine Night at the venue have been cancelled.