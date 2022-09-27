Ex-Eagle Emmanuel Acho’s Jalen Hurts take is embarrassingly dumb

Ex-Eagles LB’s Jalen Hurts take is embarrassingly dumb originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles fans, do you remember Emmanuel Acho? You might know him from his recent transformation into a Fox Sports talking head and New York Times bestselling platitude peddler, but do you remember him as an Eagle?

He played in 20 games, recorded 33 tackles, and promptly retired after two seasons in the NFL.

And yet somehow the take he unleashed this week on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is magnitudes worse than his forgettable playing career.

I will let you first listen to Acho’s argument for yourself, and then we will discuss:

So, a few things.

To start, this is the most 1999 football discussion I’ve ever heard. For someone who’s supposed to be part of the future of NFL analysis, Acho is talking like any guy on the corner stool at your local sports bar. Quarterback vs. quarterback win-loss record means nothing. It means less than nothing. It is not a stat you should listen to. It is the crutch of people with zero meaningful to say. Hurts is not interacting with those quarterbacks on the field. The Eagles’ defense is in charge of stopping those guys. What are we talking about here?

Next, let’s look at Hurts’ stat lines in those five games against those good quarterbacks and see what the Eagles’ defense did to help him out:

9/27/21 vs. DAL: 25/39, 326 yds, 2 TD, 2 INT, 35 rush yds | Defense: 34 pts

10/3/21 vs. KC: 32/48, 387 yds, 2 TD, 47 rush yds | Defense: 42 pts

10/14/21 vs. TB: 12/26, 115 yds, 1 TD, 1 INT, 44 rush yds, 2 TD | Defense: 28 pts

11/7/21 vs. LAC: 11/17, 162 yds, 1 TD, 62 rush yds | Defense: 27 pts

1/16/22 vs. TB: 23/43, 258 yds, 1 TD, 2 INT, 39 rush yds | Defense: 31 pts

His numbers in those five games: 59.5% completion, 7.21 Y/A, nine total TDs, five interceptions, and 229 rush yards.

The completion percentage is low, the interceptions are high, but otherwise that’s passable QB play for a guy who was effectively a rookie going up against good-to-great teams, including three games against the last two Super Bowl champions at the time.

Oh, and the defense allowed 32.4 points per game in those five games.

But most importantly… none of this means anything!

Last year was effectively Hurts’ rookie season, and now we’re in his second year as a starter. If Acho was paying any attention he would know that plenty of people had questions about Hurts after 2021… and that Hurts has, through three games, largely answered basically every single one thanks to his own improvement and the improvement of his supporting cast.

Hurts has been more decisive this year. He’s worked the middle more this year. He’s been more accurate overall this year. He’s been BALLING this year. That’s the story around Hurts right now: the drastic, frankly astounding, year-over-year improvement.

So why are you talking about a bunch of games from a year (or two!) ago that have no bearing on who Hurts is *right now*?

This is bottom-of-the-barrel discussion on one of the best stories in football right now. Absolutely brutal.