Ex-Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo faces opt-out decision with Yankees

Former Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo was a free agent for the first time in his career last offseason. Could his second time come just a year later?

Rizzo’s season ended Sunday when the Astros eliminated the Yankees from the playoffs with a four-game ALCS sweep. Now, he has a decision looming.

Rizzo, whom the Cubs traded to the Yankees at the 2021 deadline, can opt out of the final season of his two-year, $32 million contract he signed with New York in March.

He was asked about that upcoming decision after Sunday night’s loss to Houston.

“At this point, I’ll sit down my wife and I’ll sit down by agents and we’ll talk about all that,” Rizzo said, per NJ.com’s Randy Miller. “I’ve told [Yankees management] since signing the deal we’re not going to talk about it until after the season.

“Now in the next few weeks, it’s time to talk about it.”

Indeed. Rizzo has until five days after the World Series to make his decision.

If Rizzo does opt out, the Yankees could make him a qualifying offer — a one-year deal worth $19.65 million.

But he would likely have a healthy market in free agency and get more than his current contract via another short-term, multi-year deal, whether from the Yankees — who would like to retain him, according to The Athletic’s Jim Bowden — or elsewhere.

Rizzo, who turned 33 in August, is coming off a 2022 season in which he hit 32 home runs, his most in 2017 (albeit with a short right-field porch in his home ballpark) and was named a Gold Glove finalist.

He posted a .224/.338/.480 slash line and was a steady presence in the Yankees’ lineup this postseason, hitting .276/.432/.552 with two home runs and eight RBIs in nine games.

Looking ahead to 2023, Rizzo, a lefty pull hitter, figures to be among those who benefit most next season from MLB’s rule change limiting defensive shifts.

Rizzo was asked by reporters Sunday what would go into the opt-out decision.

“I don’t know” he said. “We just got swept in the LCS, so the business side of it right now is so far away. It just sucks.”

