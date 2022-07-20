Ex-cop Thomas Lane faces sentencing in George Floyd killing

Former Minneapolis police Officer Thomas Lane is hoping for a sentence Thursday that could let him go free after as little as two years in prison for his role in the killing of George Floyd. Lane is one of three former Minneapolis officers who were convicted by a federal jury in February of violating Floyd's civil rights by depriving him of medical care. Lane and fellow rookie J. Alexander Kueng helped restrain Floyd while Chauvin, who is white and was the most senior officer on the scene, killed Floyd by kneeling on his neck for nearly 9 1/2 minutes despite the handcuffed and unarmed Black man’s fading pleas that he couldn’t breathe.