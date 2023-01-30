Ex-cop Maegan Hall details wild sex escapades in transcript

The Tennessee cop fired for having sex with multiple officers while on duty told investigators she “cracked” while going through a difficult divorce — leading to affairs with randy male colleagues who would “stick their d— in anything.”

When confronted by an internal investigator, 26-year-old Maegan Hall came clean about the sordid affairs and explained how things spiraled out of control, according to a transcript of the interview first obtained by WSMV 4.

“Me and my husband were kind of on the verge of a divorce and I just cracked and then it just kind of got out of hand,” she said, according to the transcript.

“I got stupid, I got desperate, I guess and guys are guys and they’ll stick their d— in anything”

Hall sat down with the department’s head of human resources Andrew Patton for three sit-down interviews

In one part of the 61-page transcript, and admitted to performing oral sex on Sgt. Lewis Powell, inside a police substation. She said their affair involved “a lot of sex” and was sparked by troubles in her marriage.





Officers Patrick Magliocco and Maegan Hall. La Vergne Police Department

The affair with Powell allegedly became toxic once Hall tried to break things off. She said he threatened to kill himself by drinking an entire bottle of Jack Daniel’s Whiskey and then getting into a car wreck.

“It’s because of you and you did this to me and you hurt me,” Hall claimed Powell said to her.

The two finally ended their affair after she told Powell she was sexually involved with someone else, according to Hall’s testimony.

During the interview, she also confessed to having sex with fellow officer Larry Holladay and a threesome with fellow officer Patrick Magliocco and his wife. Nudes were also reportedly exchanged between Hall and multiple officers.





Hall said she performed oral sex on Powell on police property. La Vergne Police Department

Hall detailed how she tried to coax her own husband into a wife swap with Magliocco and his wife. But that plan failed, she said.

“When Mags was like right by us, and then on the couch Mags was like ‘if y’all start making out, maybe Jed will get into, my husband, into the idea,’” Hall recounted, according to the transcript. “And when we started making out, Jed was like, ‘no.’”

Hall also recalled how she tried to hook her husband into another sexual romp with another couple — Sgt. Ty McGowan, the fired sergeant, and his wife, according to the transcript.

“Ty wanted to try to get Jed to have a thing with all of us,” she told Patton. “We played strip Uno and then V (McGowan’s wife) went out onto the patio with Jed, me and Ty kissed for a little bit and then that was it,” she said.





Detective Seneca Shields was also dismissed in connection with the investigation. La Vergne PD

Hall also said McGowan had a foot fetish after the investigator asked about feet photos she sent McGowan, according to their transcripts.

“Do you have a foot fetish? Do you send pictures of your feet to people?” Patton, the head of human resources, asked.

“I don’t,” Hall replied. “Ty does.”

But McGowan told Patton of Hall, “She’s got a foot fetish as you can see, she took all of this — I didn’t even say anything.”

Hall was one of five officers terminated connected to the sex scandal. Sgt. Powell, Officer Juan Lugo, Sgt. McGowan and Det. Seneca Shields were all dismissed following the internal probe. Two other officers allegedly involved in the shocking situation – Magliocco and Holladay – kept their jobs but were suspended.

Despite the revelations of multiple affairs, Hall said she and her husband were attempting to stay together and planned on going to couple’s therapy.

“It was – it wasn’t easy,” Hall explained about coming clean to her husband. “But uh, I’m glad I told him.”