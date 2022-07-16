Ex-cop Brent Getz sentenced up to 32 years for child rape

A former Pennsylvania police chief convicted of raping a child will spend at least the next 16 years behind bars.

Brent Getz, 30, was sentenced to 16 to 32 years in prison Friday after his March conviction on rape and sexual abuse charges.

Getz, was arrested in 2019 and fired as police chief in Weissport, a town of about 400 northwest of Philadelphia. Gregory Wagner, a codefendant, pleaded guilty to child rape in November 2020 and testified against Getz.

The men were adolescents when they were accused of beginning to abuse the victim who was then 4. The victim said she was abused hundreds of times during a seven-year period.

Getz repeatedly denied during his trial that he had ever sexually assaulted the victim.

With Post wires