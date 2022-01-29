Ex-CNN producer John Griffin’s wife files for divorce

The wife of accused perv John Griffin — an ex-CNN producer and Chris Cuomo pal who faces multiple charges of sex-trafficking minors — has filed for divorce, according to court documents obtained by The Post.

Allyson Griffin, 46, seeks full custody of the couple’s three kids, alimony, and the family’s $4.5 million Norwalk, Conn. mansion.

The Jan 17 filing requests that her husband be barred from entering the estate.

She claims in court papers that her spouse’s “arrest for various crimes has created a toxic environment.”

John Griffin, 44, was indicted in December by the US Attorney of Vermont and accused of befriending moms online and urging them to come with their daughters for “sexual subservience” training at his Ludlow, Vt. ski villa.

Griffin told his alleged prey that a “woman is a woman regardless of her age,” read a Department of Justice press release. “Griffin sought to persuade parents to allow him to train their daughters to be sexually submissive.”

John Griffin boasted about working “shoulder to shoulder” with former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo. John Griffin/Twitter

At least one mom allegedly showed up with a 9-year-old girl she claimed was her adoptive daughter, as part of the revolting BDSM ring, records show.

John and Allyson Griffin have a 9-year-old daughter and two twin boys who are 7. John Griffin had already moved out of the house by the time of his December arrest, Fox News reported.

“Allyson, like everyone else, was stunned and horrified to hear about the charges against her estranged husband, and her heart absolutely breaks for any potential victim in this case,” her attorney Jon Whitcomb told The Post. “She had absolutely no knowledge of any alleged wrongdoings. The couple has been separated for nearly two years, and Allyson has now filed for divorce. She remains focused on raising her children and serving her community.”

CNN called the allegations against John Griffin “deeply disturbing.” jgriffnyc/Twitter

John Griffin faces 10 years to life in prison if convicted.

During his CNN career, Griffin boasted about working “shoulder to shoulder” with former anchor Chris Cuomo. Photos from his social media accounts show the pair palling around in various locales — including the White House.

CNN swiftly fired Griffin calling the allegations “deeply disturbing.” The news came just days after Cuomo himself was given the boot over accusations that he inappropriately offered aided his scandal-stained brother, former Gov. Cuomo.