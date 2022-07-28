Ex-Clovis teacher sentenced for sex with student. Victim’s family wanted harsher penalty

A former Clovis music teacher won’t serve jail time for having sex with a minor.

Fresno County Superior Court Judge Jonathan Skiles on Wednesday sentenced Amanda Hubble to two years of probation. She also must register as a sex offender for at least 10 years.

Hubble previously pleaded no contest to one count of unlawful sexual intercourse and one count of oral copulation of a person under 18, both felonies.

In sentencing her, Skiles told Hubble that she violated her position of trust as a teacher and took advantage of a student. Any feelings she developed for the teen, or vice versa, were irrelevant, Skiles said.

“Amanda has accepted responsibility for her conduct and intends to comply carefully with the court’s conditions of felony probation,” her attorney, W. Kent Hamlin, said in a statement.

Skiles gave Hubble probation despite the request from the victim’s family to hand down the maximum sentence. She could have faced up to three years and eight months in custody. If she violates her probation, she may have to serve prison time, Skiles said.

Prosecutor Sandra Garcia, during the hearing, read a victim impact statement written by the victim’s mother, who was present for the sentencing.

“We feel that words alone cannot put into context the detrimental effects this woman’s decisions have had on ourselves, the siblings, the school district, our community, her own son and family, but most importantly, the victim himself,” the victim’s mother wrote in her statement. “The physical and psychological effects by themselves are distressing, sadly apparent, and we fear long-lasting.”

The mother said that her son suffered weight loss and side effects from antidepressant medication. After being an honor student, he failed classes, lost his job, and lost friends. She quit her job so her son wouldn’t be left alone.

“We’ve seen a vibrant teen boy fall into the deepest pits of despair, to the point of wanting to take his own life,” the mother wrote.

After the hearing, the mother declined to further comment.

Hubble was arrested on Dec. 4, 2021, after working for the Clovis Unified School District as a choral teacher since 2016. Last year was her first school year working at the high school level. Previously she taught music to elementary school students.

After her arrest, Hubble was placed on unpaid leave from Clovis Unified. She was no longer employed by the school district after her conviction, and her teaching credential also was suspended.

Hamlin said during the sentencing hearing that Hubble retained other employment five months ago.