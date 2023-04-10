Ex-Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury to join Lincoln Riley’s staff at USC to work with QBs

Kliff Kingsbury was fired by the Cardinals earlier this year after just four seasons in Arizona (Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kliff Kingsbury is headed back to USC.

The former Arizona Cardinals coach is expected to join Lincoln Riley’s staff at USC as an offensive analyst working with quarterbacks, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Kingsbury spent the last four seasons with the Cardinals, where he compiled a disappointing 28-37-1 record. They reached the playoffs just once, but never won in the postseason and went just 4-13 last season before he was fired in January.

Before jumping to the NFL, Kingsbury spent six seasons at Texas Tech. He went 35-40 there, and went 1-2 in bowl games. The Red Raiders fired Kingsbury, and he agreed to be USC’s offensive coordinator just weeks later. That job, however, never transpired, as the Cardinals then hired him the following month.

While his head coaching record isn’t great, Kingsbury has a great track record with quarterbacks. Kingsbury played at Texas Tech himself from 1999-2002, and threw for more than 5,000 yards and 45 touchdowns as a senior. He has coached Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield, Johnny Manziel, Josh Rosen, Kyler Murray and others both at the collegiate and professional levels, too.

Kingsbury will now get to work with USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who is a potential No. 1 pick himself. Williams won the Heisman Trophy last year while leading the Trojans to the Cotton Bowl. Williams threw for 4,537 yards and had 52 total touchdowns last season, the most in the country. The Trojans were in line to make the College Football Playoff, but lost to Utah in the Pac-12 title game. He was the first Trojans player to win the Heisman Trophy since Matt Leinart did in 2004, not counting Reggie Bush, whose trophy was vacated.