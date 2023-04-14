Ex-Buccaneers DT Gerald McCoy officially retires from NFL

Gerald McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle who played for the Tampa Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders, officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday.

McCoy, 35, was the third pick of the 2010 draft and went on to record 59.5 sacks, 153 quarterback hits and 334 combined tackles In 140 games over nine seasons. He also made six consecutive Pro Bowls for the Buccaneers from 2013-2017 and was a first-team All-Pro in 2013.

Although McCoy was dominant for the first decade of his career, injuries prematurely ended his final two seasons in the NFL. McCoy missed the entire 2020 season after he suffered a ruptured quadricep five months after he signed a three-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys. He was later released through and injury waiver clause in his contract. McCoy signed with the Raiders for the 2021 season but suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 1 and didn’t sign with a team in 2022.