Ex-Browns WR Jarvis Landry joins Saints

Jarvis Landry is heading home.

The former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is signing with the New Orleans Saints, he announced via Twitter on Friday.

The Louisiana native and LSU alum became a free agent in March when the Browns released him after four seasons with the team, a move that saved Cleveland $15.1 million cap space.

Saints QB Jameis Winston will have plenty of WR options

The five-time Pro Bowler is coming off the worst season of his career, in which he posted a career-low 570 receiving yards and career-low two touchdowns in 12 games. He spent a significant chuck of the season on injured reserve with a knee sprain.

With Landry aboard, the Saints have a suddenly crowded wide receiver room after ranking in the bottom five in wide receiver receiving yards last season. The team traded up to draft Ohio State standout Chris Olave 11th overall in the 2022 NFL draft and is expected to get Michael Thomas back after the former Offensive Player of the Year missed all of 2021 with an ankle injury.

The Saints also still have last year’s top receivers in Marquez Callaway, Deonte Harty and Tre’Quan Smith aboard, with the whole group slated to catch passes from Jameis Winston.

The signing will also reunite Landry with his LSU teammate Tyrann Mathieu. The All-Pro safety signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Saints earlier this month.