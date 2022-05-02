Ex-Bears C Olin Kreutz out at CHGO Sports after attacking co-worker

Longtime Chicago Bears center Olin Kreutz was fired from CHGO Sports on Monday after he apparently “physically attacked” a coworker, the company announced.

Specifics about the altercation aren’t known, but the company said that the employee in question is fine.

“On Monday morning, an incident occurred in which Olin Kreutz physically attacked a CHGO employee,” the company said in a statement. “Effective immediately, Olin Kreutz is no longer with CHGO. Although we were shocked by the incident, we are thankful that the employee is OK. The health and safety of our employees is of the utmost importance and we will not tolerate any action that puts that in jeopardy.”

Kreutz didn’t exactly deny the incident, either. He quote-tweeted CHGO’s statement with a Mike Tyson meme.

Kreutz played in the NFL for 14 seasons, almost exclusively for the Bears — who took him with the No. 64 pick in the 1998 draft out of Washington. He spent one season with the New Orleans Saints before retiring in 2011.

He also works for NBC Sports Chicago as an analyst. While there earlier this year, helping the Bears’ offensive line that paid just $15 an hour. That sparked a verbal spat between him and Bears chairman George McCaskey, who said Kreutz wasn’t telling the entire story and that he takes “anything that Olin says with a grain of salt,” via .