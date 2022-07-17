Ex-Athletics slugger Matt Olson reacts to umpire’s horrendous strikeout call

Ex-A’s slugger Olson reacts to ump’s horrendous strikeout call originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Former Athletics first baseman Matt Olson isn’t one to often argue balls and strikes, but he couldn’t help himself Sunday afternoon.

In the fifth inning of the Atlanta Braves’ 7-3 loss to the Washington Nationals, Olson worked a full count against right-hander Steve Cishek. The next pitch, Cishek missed outside and Olson began walking to first base. But, wait.

It was called strike three.

As Olson walked back onto the field the next half-inning, he was seen mouthing the words “that was bad.”

Screenshots of how badly the baseball missed the strike zone made waves on Baseball Twitter.

Since being traded from Oakland to the Braves in March, Olson is batting .255/.340/.488 with 17 home runs and 60 RBI in 94 games.

The A’s received four prospects in the deal, including catcher Shea Langeliers, who was named the MVP of the 2022 MLB All-Star Futures Game on Saturday.