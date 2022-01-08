Ex-AOC aide says Joe Biden likely to face primary challenger

A former Communications Director for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Republicans now have an edge in the 2022 midterm elections and that President Biden could face a primary challenge if the elections don’t go his way.
“We’re seeing that the polls show the Republicans have a slight edge. That may be getting worse,” Corbin Trent told Fox News Friday — noting that President Biden was “pushing 80.”
“If we see a midterm outcome where Democrats lose the House and God forbid the Senate too, I think all bets are off and we’ll see the Democratic party go in maybe a different direction and truncate its losses.”
Biden turned 79 on Nov. 20th.
The ex-AOC staffer who departed her office in March 2020 told Politico last week that Biden was “deeply unpopular” and “old as s**t.”
Trent said if not a primary, he could also imagine a powerful third party candidate who could disrupt the race — and cited Ross Perot’s 1992 and 1996 presidential runs.
“Right now the American people are divided in how they feel about the economy, divided about how we’re handling the COVID pandemic,” Trent said. “We have to do a better job uniting the country. For whatever reason, President Biden has not been able to do that to this point.”