Ex-AOC aide says Joe Biden likely to face primary challenger

A former Communications Director for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Republicans now have an edge in the 2022 midterm elections and that President Biden could face a primary challenge if the elections don’t go his way.

“We’re seeing that the polls show the Republicans have a slight edge. That may be getting worse,” Corbin Trent told Fox News Friday — noting that President Biden was “pushing 80.”

“If we see a midterm outcome where Democrats lose the House and God forbid the Senate too, I think all bets are off and we’ll see the Democratic party go in maybe a different direction and truncate its losses.”

Biden turned 79 on Nov. 20th.

The ex-AOC staffer who departed her office in March 2020 told Politico last week that Biden was “deeply unpopular” and “old as s**t.”

Trent said if not a primary, he could also imagine a powerful third party candidate who could disrupt the race — and cited Ross Perot’s 1992 and 1996 presidential runs.

Corbin Trent, a former aide to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says that if Democrats lose the midterms, President Biden could face a primary challenger in 2024. AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

“Right now the American people are divided in how they feel about the economy, divided about how we’re handling the COVID pandemic,” Trent said. “We have to do a better job uniting the country. For whatever reason, President Biden has not been able to do that to this point.”