Ewan McGregor Marries Mary Elizabeth Winstead in ‘Small’ Ceremony with Family, Close Friends: Source

Ewan McGregor and girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead share some PDA moments together on a romantic day out in Manhattan’s Soho area

MEGA

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead have made it official.

The former Fargo costars tied the knot over the weekend, a source tells PEOPLE, over four years after they were first romantically linked. The two share son Laurie, whom they welcomed in June 2021.

“It was a small wedding for family and close friends,” the source says. “They had an outdoor ceremony. It was lovely and joyful. The menu was farm-to-table. They are an adorable couple. They are pretty low-key and like their canyon life. They often hike and go to the beach.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

RELATED GALLERY: All the Celebrity Weddings of 2022

McGregor, 51, and Winstead, 37, met on the set of their TV series Fargo in late 2016. In May 2017, Winstead split from husband Riley Stearns after seven years of marriage.

Months later, the Doctor Sleep star filed for divorce from Eve Mavrakis in January 2018 after 22 years of marriage. Later in November 2019, McGregor asked a judge to declare him and Mavrakis single before finalizing their divorce. In summer 2020, McGregor and Mavrakis, 55, settled their divorce.

Winstead spoke to Glamour U.K. in 2020 about starting over after her first marriage ended. “I got divorced a couple of years ago, which was a scary, crazy thing for me because I had been with the same person since I was 18 years old, and that was what I knew,” she said at the time.

The Scott Pilgrim vs. the World actress continued, “I was really starting new as an adult for the first time in my life. For me that was a big turning point, being okay with changing, accepting that change is a good thing and that it’s okay not to know where that change is going to take you.”

RELATED VIDEO: Clara McGregor Introduces Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Baby Boy: “The Greatest Gift“

Story continues

McGregor — who’s also dad to daughters Clara, 26, Jamyan, 20, Esther, 20, and Anouk, 10, with Mavrakis — welcomed son Laurie last June with Winstead. The baby boy is the actress’s first child.

During his acceptance speech at the Emmy Awards last September, McGregor gave a sweet shout-out to his family: “Mary, I love you so much. I’m gonna take this home and show it to our new little boy, Laurie. And to my beautiful girls, who I know are watching, Clara, Esther, Jamyan and Anouk, hello to you too. Thank you very much everybody!”

Both McGregor and Winstead are set to appear in respective upcoming Disney+ series set in the Star Wars universe.

McGregor will reprise his role as the titular Jedi in Obi-Wan Kenobi, out May 27, while Winstead will appear alongside Rosario Dawson — whom she previously starred with in 2007’s Death Proof — in Ahsoka.