Evolution’ Announces Premiere Date On Paramount+ – The Hamden Journal

Criminal Minds: Evolution is coming for the holidays. The 10-episode season will premiere with two episodes on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, on Paramount+. Following the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays, until its mid-season finale on Thursday, Dec. 15.

The season will then return on Thursday, Jan. 12 with all-new episodes dropping weekly through the finale on Thursday, Feb. 9.

In Criminal Minds: Evolution, the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time. Original cast members reprising their roles include Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. Zach Gilford joins the dynamic cast as a recurring guest star in a season-long arc.

Criminal Minds: Evolution is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios. Erica Messer serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer. Breen Frazier and Chris Barbour will serve as writers and executive producers, Glenn Kershaw will direct and executive produce and Mark Gordon will also serve as executive producer.

