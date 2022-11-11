Evolution’ Adds Nicole Pacent – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Pacent (Westworld, Call Me Kat) has joined the cast of Criminal Minds: Evolution in a recurring role. She will portray Rebecca, a lawyer with the DOJ who reveals disturbing news about the fate of the BAU.

Criminal Minds: Evolution will continue and expand the franchise for streaming audiences, blending serialized elements into the series’ format. CBS’ original Criminal Minds series, which ran from 2005-2020, followed the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit, the best of the best who profiled the worst of the worst.

In the Paramount+ series, the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time.

Original cast members reprising their roles include Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster.

Criminal Minds: Evolution is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios. Erica Messer serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer. Breen Frazier and Christopher Barbour will serve as writers and executive producers, Glenn Kershaw will direct and executive produce, and Mark Gordon will also serve as executive producer.

Pacent is repped by Sweeney Entertainment and Smith & Hervey/Grimes Talent Agency.