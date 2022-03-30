‘Evil’ Gets Season 3 Premiere Date On Paramount+ – Watch Teaser

Paramount+ has set a June debut for the third season of Robert and Michelle King’s popular series Evil. The dark and twisty drama will return on Sunday, June 12, with new episodes rolling out weekly on the streaming service. You can watch a teaser, which includes the premiere date announcement, below.

Starring Katja Herbers, Mike Colter and Aasif Mandvi, Evil is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.

Season three of Evil begins moments after the end of season two: when a newly ordained David and Kristen kiss. In season three, the two not only have to navigate this fraught new reality, but contend with David’s involvement with “the entity,” an espionage unit within the Catholic church. Meanwhile, Ben finds his brain breaking from their unsolved cases and turns to his sister for help.

Michael Emerson, Cristine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Andrea Martin, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp also star.

Evil is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O’Bannon and Nelson McCormick serve as executive producers. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

