‘Evil Dead Rise’ Comes Alive Thursday With $2.5M – The Hamden Journal

New Line and Warner Bros’ Evil Dead Rise freaked out $2.5M last night from previews that began at 7PM at 3,000 locations.

© Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

The Sam Raimi executive produced R-rated horror movie directed by Irish director Lee Cronin is eyeing a start between $15M-$20M+ as Illumination/Universal’s Super Mario Bros Movie swats any newcomers away from No. 1 with $46M-$55M. It’ll take the Guardians of the Galaxy gang with their threequel to do that on May 5. Super Mario Bros easily won yesterday with $4.9M, +2% from Wednesday for a second week of $115.3M for a running total of $376.1M.

The last Evil Dead remake from Fede Alvarez earned $1.9M in 10PM Thursday previews before charting an $11.9M Friday, $25.8M opening. Exhibition is confident that this latest installment of the Raimi franchise can deliver after great reviews out of its SXSW, now at 88% certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and 86% on their audience meter.

How Evil Dead Rise stacks up to recent notable R-rated horror previews post pandemic: Blumhouse/Universal’s Black Phone did $3M, and Paramount’s Smile grossed $2M before respective opening weekends of $23.6M and $22.6M. Genre comedy, Cocaine Bear, also saw $2M in previews before a $23M domestic start.

Other movies opening this weekend include Searchlight’s Chevalier which will do in the single digits at 1,275 theaters. The period drama is 82% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. A24’s Beau Is Afraid is jumping from four theaters in NYC and LA to 926. MGM has Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant at 2,611 theaters which is spotting around $6M. The Jake Gyllenhaal pic is 82% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.