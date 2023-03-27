Everything you need to know

Emily Ratajkowski shared a kiss with Harry Styles over the weekend as his ex Olivia Wilde made nice with her ex Jason Sudeikis. We break it all down. (Photos: Getty Images)

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski’s surprise smooch weaves together one tangled celebrity dating web.

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 29, and the model/actress/author/podcast host, 31, were spotted making out against a car on a Tokyo street, photos published by the Daily Mail on Sunday showed. Ratajkowski did a little dance for Styles, throwing off “Blurred Lines” vibes, resulting in internet gold.

This was the first celeb-watchers have seen of this apparent new coupling — amid Ratajkowski’s post-divorce dating explorations and Styles’s split from Olivia Wilde, 39, last year amid their differing priorities — and, wow, what an introduction.

The canoodle seen ’round the globe

Seemingly out of nowhere, Styles and Ratajkowski steamed up the internet with their PDA session. The British tabloid, which published the video and photos, provided the juicy details, including how Styles — in Japan for his Love On Tour shows — was “filmed patting her bottom during their surprise kiss,” a total dagger to the heart of “Stylers.” He wore a black suit and white shirt with an unbuttoned collar and had his hair in a tiny topknot. EmRata had on a pink and black jacket over a black and white cropped top and skirt. A little rain didn’t stop their passionate kisses — nor did the steady flow of passersby — as John Legend’s song “Dope” played in the background.

Connections aplenty

Ratajkowski has been getting a lot of attention for her love life since she filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in September (see: Brad Pitt, Pete Davidson and Eric André), but this kiss has blown up due to her connection to Styles’s ex Wilde.

This photo — of Ratajkowski and Wilde (alongside British model Adwoa Aboah) — was taken just two weeks ago at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, showing, at the very least, that the women know each other.

Adwoa Aboah, Emily Ratajkowski and Olivia Wilde attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, 2023. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair)

But wait — hold on. Resurfaced video shared to TikTok shows Ratajkowski and Wilde together at a Styles concert in Paris last year. The One Direction alum performed at the Accor Arena on July 5, and there are Ratajkowski and Wilde swaying along.

A source tells People magazine, “Harry and Emily know each other. They have been friendly for a while.”

Going back in time, it’s been noted that Styles started following Ratajkowski on Instagram around Nov. 15. On Nov. 18, his breakup with Wilde — who directed him in Don’t Worry Darling — after two years together was announced.

Just before that, Ratajkowski publicly defended Wilde as she faced criticism around her sophomore directorial effort Don’t Worry Darling. Wilde started dating her film’s star Styles early in production, ending her engagement to Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares two children. Do we have to remind you about the breakup salad dressing recipe? Wilde also reportedly didn’t get along with star Florence Pugh, making for a disastrous press tour for Don’t Worry Darling.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles downplayed their relationship status at the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling in September — keeping co-star Sydney Chandler between them. They split soon after. (Photo: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

“There’s an amazing Gloria Steinem quote that says something like, ‘When a woman tries to be multifaceted, the world will come for her. And that will be the moment she needs her sisters the most.’” Ratajkowski — who is mom to 2-year-old son Sylvester with her ex-husband — told Elle U.K. in November. “I’m butchering the quote, but I’m watching pop culture through that lens. And in the past year with Amber Heard and Olivia Wilde and the craziness of putting them in this box as if they’re monsters or witches… There’s nuance to it, but when you see the way that the whole world reacts to women, it’s really hard not to want to go to an extreme side of it. I feel very protective.”

However, Ratajkowski and Styles have been on one another’s radar. For example, in 2016, she answered fan questions for Vanity Fair, including one from a Styles stan suggesting she and Styles would make a hot couple.

“I don’t know,” she replied. “I’m not sure I believe in fans setting people up. I don’t know if that’s the way to find the best kind of relationships.”

Two years earlier, Styles and his 1D bandmates talked about celebrity crushes in an interview with Telehit alongside his 1D bandmates. Styles said Ratajkowski was Liam Payne’s crush.

Kiss commentary — and the Wilde card

In an interesting twist, one day before the kiss was blasted everywhere, Wilde put on a rare united front with Sudeikis, attending their son’s soccer game together. On Saturday, the exes — who have been locked in a nasty custody battle since their 2020 split — sat side by side on the bleachers for the game in L.A. and even shared a friendly hug.

That came on the heels of Wilde accusing the Ted Lasso star, 47, of trying to “litigate her into debt,” her legal team wrote in a court filing days before. Her spokesperson told Yahoo days before that “sealed and private documents that were leaked” presumably from Sudeikis’s side, “are the utmost breach of trust and never intended for public consumption.” And Wilde “continues to be focused on co-parenting her children and moving past this difficult period swiftly and drama free.”

Wilde hasn’t commented on Styles’s new romance, but others have. John Legend posted the video of Ratajkowski and Styles kissing to his song, saying he’s “happy to help” with the love connection.

Meanwhile, Julia Fox weighed in in the comments of a Page Six post, writing, “That’s my girl! 😍” Fox appeared on Ratajkowski’s podcast, High Low with EmRata, last year.

Though some additional commentary on the kiss hasn’t been positive. Social media has been calling Styles’s kissing skills … sloppy.

What’s ahead

Ratajkowski is still in the process of divorcing and as she’s said on her pod, she’s “newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived.” If she does talk dating, it will likely be on that platform.

Don’t expect Styles to say anything. He was famously tight-lipped about his romance with Wilde, criticizing the attention on their relationship. He said last year, “It’s obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you’re at the ransom of a corner of Twitter or something. I just wanted to sing. I didn’t want to get into it if I was going to hurt people like that.”

As for Wilde, while she probably won’t enter the fray, she proved she was keeping up with the headlines after her former nanny’s tell-all interview when she posted the salad dressing recipe in question and she’s called out Don’t Worry Darling headlines, so we can’t rule anything out.