Everything You Need To Know About AMD-GlobalFoundries Deal

Motley Fool

3 Fintech Stocks With Businesses Anybody Can Understand

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) is arguably the original fintech company, formed even before fintech became a word. It started back in 1998 as an organization called Confinity, but took on the moniker and premise we know as PayPal in 1999 when it allowed people to make and accept payments via email. Plenty of alternative payment platforms operate in this space now, like Square and Adyen, while more traditional players like Mastercard are inching their way into PayPal’s digital-payments turf.