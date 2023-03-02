Everything ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Has in Store for Our Favorite Cannibal High School Students

Have you heard the buzz in the air? “Yellowjackets” Season 2 is underway, whether we’re ready for more of the Antler Queen or not.

“Yellowjackets” followed a split storyline between a New Jersey high school soccer team that crashes into a mysterious forest on the way to a national championship game. As the girls try to forage for food to survive, a surprise pregnancy and the chill of winter make for interesting cravings…with a taste for human flesh. The series cuts back and forth to present day, where a select group of survivors grapple with their secret of what really happened 25 years prior coming to light.

As for Season 2, there’s a new queen bee hierarchy afoot with surprise cast additions (including spoilers as to which of the 1996 Yellowjackets teen soccer champs survive to present-day) and too many fan conspiracy theories to untangle. What happened to Shauna’s baby? Is Jeff in on the cannibal secret? And what the hell is going on with Lottie’s present-day cult?

The critically acclaimed viral Showtime series was seemingly fated to be a hit and landed seven Emmy nominations after its massive first season, including for stars Christina Ricci and Melanie Lynskey, respectively recognized in the Best Supporting Actress and Best Actress categories.

Juliette Lewis and Tawny Cypress round out the adult versions of the surviving Yellowjackets (at least, for now), with the teen cast members including Sophie Nelisse, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, and Jasmin Savoy Brown playing the core group.

