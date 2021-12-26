Everything we know from Week 16

The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) were able to win an ugly game, 22-16, over the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) at State Farm Stadium on Saturday night.
The win on the road is a huge one even if it didn’t mean too much in terms of AFC competition. To do so on the road with six starters on the reserve/COVID-19 list is a triumph in itself.
As the Colts won their fifth game in the last six, here’s our recap from Saturday night:
Final Score: Colts 22, Cardinals 16
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Final
|
Colts
|
7
|
5
|
3
|
7
|
22
|
Cardinals
|
6
|
7
|
0
|
3
|
16
The game was over when…
AP Photo/Rick Scuteri
The Colts recovered the onside kick in the fourth quarter with a 22-16 lead 42 seconds left.
Keys to the game
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
-
The Colts were 6-of-13 on third-down attempts on offense after a rough start.
-
QB Carson Wentz was extremely volatile throughout the game but turned it on when he needed to most, delivering a huge drive late in the fourth quarter.
-
The Cardinals shot themselves in the foot plenty on Saturday night with 11 penalties and a safety.
-
Despite being down several starters, the defense forced two turnover on downs and held the Cardinals offense to just 10 points in the second half.
-
Cardinals kicker Matt Prater missed two field goals and an extra point.
3 Stars of the game
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin
-
WR T.Y. Hilton: 4 receptions, 51 yards, 1 TD
-
WR Michael Pittman Jr.: 8 receptions, 82 yards
-
S George Odum: 8 tackles (7 solo), 1 pass defended
Injuries
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
What’s next?
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Colts will be back home at Lucas Oil Stadium to host the Las Vegas Raiders (7-7) on Sunday, Jan. 2 in Week 17.
1
1