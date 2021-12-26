The Hamden Journal

Everything we know from Week 16

The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) were able to win an ugly game, 22-16, over the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) at State Farm Stadium on Saturday night.

The win on the road is a huge one even if it didn’t mean too much in terms of AFC competition. To do so on the road with six starters on the reserve/COVID-19 list is a triumph in itself.

As the Colts won their fifth game in the last six, here’s our recap from Saturday night:

Final Score: Colts 22, Cardinals 16

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Final

Colts

7

5

3

7

22

Cardinals

6

7

0

3

16

The game was over when…

The Colts recovered the onside kick in the fourth quarter with a 22-16 lead 42 seconds left.

Keys to the game

  • The Colts were 6-of-13 on third-down attempts on offense after a rough start.

  • QB Carson Wentz was extremely volatile throughout the game but turned it on when he needed to most, delivering a huge drive late in the fourth quarter.

  • The Cardinals shot themselves in the foot plenty on Saturday night with 11 penalties and a safety.

  • Despite being down several starters, the defense forced two turnover on downs and held the Cardinals offense to just 10 points in the second half.

  • Cardinals kicker Matt Prater missed two field goals and an extra point.

3 Stars of the game

  1. WR T.Y. Hilton: 4 receptions, 51 yards, 1 TD

  2. WR Michael Pittman Jr.: 8 receptions, 82 yards

  3. S George Odum: 8 tackles (7 solo), 1 pass defended

Injuries

What’s next?

The Colts will be back home at Lucas Oil Stadium to host the Las Vegas Raiders (7-7) on Sunday, Jan. 2 in Week 17.

