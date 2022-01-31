Everything we know from 49ers season-ending loss to Rams

The 49ers blew a 10-point fourth-quarter lead in the NFC championship game against the Rams.

Here’s everything we know in the immediate aftermath of another San Francisco fourth-quarter collapse.

Final score: Rams 20, 49ers 17

The 49ers were up 17-7 in the fourth quarter, but the wheels fell off on both sides of the ball and they allowed the final 13 points of the game. It doesn’t get a lot worse than that.

Keys to the game

The 49ers defense couldn’t get off the field on third down, which allowed the Rams to extend drives and the effects of their 70-plus plays wore on San Francisco late in the game. Offensively Jimmy Garoppolo fell apart down the stretch and their run game managed just 50 yards on 20 carries. An ineffective pass rush and a stymied run game rendered the 49ers helpless.

It was over when …

The 49ers punted on a fourth-and-2 from the Rams’ 45 with 10:01 left in the fourth quarter. LA went 63 yards in nine plays to kick a game-tying field goal and from that point San Francisco’s offense was putrid and the Rams kept rolling. They kicked a field goal on their next drive to take the lead that they never surrendered. The punt was the ball game.

3 stars of the game

1. WR Deebo Samuel: 7 carries, 26 yards, 4 catches, 72 yards

2. DE Nick Bosa: 6 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2 QBH, 2 TFL

3. LB Fred Warner: 8 tackles, 2 TFL, PBU

What’s next

The 49ers’ season is over and now the Jimmy Garoppolo saga turns a page. Will he be traded? Will he be released? Will the team retain him? It’s going to be a fascinating offseason in Santa Clara.

