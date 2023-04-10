Everything we know about the Louisville bank shooter

A lone gunman stormed a bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday morning, killing four people and injuring eight others before dying in a confrontation with police.

Officials later identified the suspect as Connor Sturgeon, 23. They said he was either a former or current employee of the Old National Bank. His connection to the bank, as well as his motive, is still under investigation.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said Sturgeon entered the bank at 8:30 a.m., before it had opened to the public, and started firing.

Witnesses said they spotted Sturgeon with a “long assault rifle” firing several shots in the first floor of the bank building.

Rickey Readus, a Louisville resident, told The Post that employees ran out to find shelter at nearby businesses. He said one of those employees allegedly knew Sturgeon.

Employees inside the bank said they took shelter inside conference rooms and bathrooms as soon as they heard the gunfire.

“The bathrooms on our floor have keycode entry, so it was probably the safest place we could think of to hide,” employee Tammy Madigan told the Daily Beast. “So the six of us went into the men’s room, turned off all the sound on our phones, tried to be as quiet as we could.”

LMPD Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said police arrived quickly, clearing the streets and confronting the gunman inside. He said the responding officers exchanged fire with the gunman.





Police have identified 23-year-old Connor Sturgeon as the Louisville bank shooter.





A lone gunman stormed a bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday morning. AFP via Getty Images





The shooter killed four people and injured eight others. WLKY News





Louisville Metro Police deploy for an “active police situation” near Slugger Field. via REUTERS

“Ultimately that suspect did die at the scene,” he said. “We are trying to confirm if that suspect did die of a self-inflicted gunshot wound or was killed by officers at this time.”

Madigan said that after the shooter’s death, police ushered the remaining employees out of the building, where some were able to see Sturgeon’s body on the first floor.

It is currently unclear if he took his own life or was shot by police.





Two people embrace following the mass shooting. AP

University of Louisville Hospital confirmed it received nine patients following the shooting, including two police officers and seven civilians.

One of the officers was reported to be in critical condition.

The hospital said at least three patients have been discharged, but did not disclose the conditions of the other injured victims.





Two officers were injured during the confrontation with the gunman. via REUTERS





An officer patrols the area following the shooting. AP





Law enforcement surround the home of the alleged shooter of the bank. Louisville, KY, on April 10 2022. Leandro Lozada for NY Post

Sturgeon was a graduate of the University of Alabama, where he earned a master of science in finance in 2020.

His father is notably a former boys basketball coach at the University of Indianapolis, leading the team from 1992 to 2007 in five NCAA tournament appearances.