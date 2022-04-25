Everything We Know About Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson’s Wedding, from Kid Rock to Ice Cream Sundaes!

Dustin Johnson & Paulina Gretzky

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson pulled out all the stops at their wedding at Tennessee’s Blackberry Farm on Saturday.

The bride, 33, shared showed a clip of her and Johnson, 37, dancing as Kid Rock performed a rendition Chris Staples’ “Joy of My Life” at the reception.

“You Are The Joy of My Life @djohnsonpga,” she captioned the video. “Thank you @kidrock.”

Dustin Johnson & Paulina Gretzky

Gretzky also shared a snap of an ice cream sundae with a cookie topping in a sprinkled-rimmed glass.

Paulina Gretzky

Gretzky’s mother Janet also shared a sweet photo on Instagram of her husband Wayne waiting for their daughter at the wedding.

“Wayne waiting for his little girl to appear for her and Dustin’s Big Day 4/23/22 which happen to be the same day that his own parents married Walter and phylis ♥️@waynegretzky,” she captioned the picture.

Summer House‘s Paige DeSorbo also shared a photo on Instagram of herself with her boyfriend Craig Conover dressed to the nines in front of a floral wall during the festivities. “Getting ‘the shot’ is a full time job,” she wrote alongside the snap.

Conover and DeSorbo’s Winter House cast mate Austen Kroll also reshared an image of himself posing in front of the floral wall on his Instagram Story.

Gretzky — who shares 4-year-old River and 7-year-old Tatum with Johnson — walked down the aisle in a dress designed by Vera Wang. She shared her dress shopping experience on Instagram, and called the renowned designer a “queen & friend” who made “my dreams come true” in an April 2021 post.

Gretzky hinted at the couple’s upcoming nuptials on her Instagram Story prior to the big day.

“She’s ready,” she captioned a photo of herself boarding a private plane and in a second post, she added, “Going to the chapel.”

Pro-golfer Johnson was photographed walking hand-in-hand with Gretzky in another Instagram Story shared Thursday. She also posted a snap of a decked-out golf cart monogramed with “PD” before their big day.

The bride also shared a series of photos from a family pre-wedding dinner including snaps of herself posing with her longtime fiancé at the event.

Gretzky showed off the décor from the dinner complete with white flowers and sparkling lights hanging from the trees above, writing, “Family night.”

She posted photo booth images of herself with her sons and a box of sweet treats including cookies with the bride and groom’s faces on them.