Everything we know about Nima Momeni, Bob Lee’s alleged killer

Tech professional Nima Momeni was arrested Thursday and charged with murdering CashApp founder Bob Lee.

Police said Momeni, 38, knew Lee, 43, but didn’t elaborate on the relationship or what the alleged motive for the April 4 fatal stabbing was.

Here’s everything we have learned so far about the Tech entrepreneur:

Where did Nima Momeni work?

Momeni was the boss of a company called Expand IT, which helped other businesses with their IT infrastructure and cybersecurity.

Websites and social media pages for the company appeared to be taken down Thursday afternoon, but it previously boasted pricing “concierge level support that is available 24/7/365,” according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Expand IT is based in the Bay Area, with its office listed as the same address in Emeryville where Momeni lived — and where he was arrested Thursday morning.

The Chronicle also reported while Momeni claimed he graduated from UC Berkeley, the school has no record of his attendance or graduation.





Nima Momeni is accused of killing CashApp founder Bob Lee. Facebook / Nima Momeni

Where does Nima Momeni live?

Momeni lived in Emeryville, a small city wedged between Berkeley and Oakland.

Police swarmed his apartment early Thursday morning and used a bullhorn to demand his surrender. It’s unclear if he lived alone.

His neighbor Sam Singer told The Post Momeni lived in a loft, which was likely worth just shy of a million dollars, although property records showed it was rented.





Bob Lee was stabbed to death in the early hours on April 4 on the streets of San Francisco. @boblee/Twitter

What is Nima Momeni’s background?

While it’s unclear where Momeni grew up, his LinkedIn profile claimed he spoke Farsi, the Chronicle reported.

Akash Sawhney, who once worked with the alleged killer, told the paper Momeni practiced Zoroastrianism, an ancient Iranian faith and one of the world’s oldest organized religions, which follows the teachings of the prophet Zoroaster.





Momeni’s LinkedIn profile described him as a “dedicated technology partner.” LinkedIn

What was Nima Momeni’s alleged motive?

Police have not given a motive for the stabbing, but a neighbor told The Daily Beast Momeni “seemed really unsettled” last week.

The unnamed neighbor said Momeni approached him recently and asked if they’d like to go to Colombia together.

What Happens next?

Momeni is scheduled to appear in court Friday for an arraignment. He faces a maximum sentence of 26 years to life in prison if he’s convicted on all of the charges against him, prosecutors said.