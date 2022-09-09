Everything to know about the Frances Tiafoe-Carlos Alcaraz US Open semifinal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Frances Tiafoe and Carlos Alcaraz are putting on quite a show for the New York crowd in the men’s U.S. Open semifinal.

The two players have each won a set and whoever wins two of the next three sets will book a spot into Sunday’s final. The winner of the match will face No. 5 seed Casper Ruud.

In the first set, there were 12 holds to push the set to a tiebreaker. Tiafoe won the tiebreaker 8-6 to put an end to the marathon set. Alcaraz threw in two double faults in the tiebreaker, including on set point.

In the second set, Alcaraz took the first break of the match at 2-2 and extended his lead to win the set 6-3. His craftiness and mix of pace seemingly disrupted Tiafoe’s rhythm.

Ahead of the third set, here’s everything you need to know about the competitors:

How old is Frances Tiafoe and where is he from?

Frances Tiafoe is 24 years old. He is from Hyattsville, Md.

How old is Carlos Alcaraz and where is he from?

Carlos Alcaraz is 19 years old. He is from El Palmar, Murcia, Spain.

How much were tickets for the Carlos Alcaraz-Frances Tiafoe semifinal?

American Frances Tiafoe garnered a lot of love and attention from the New York crowd after defeating Rafael Nadal in the Round of 16.

TickPick reported on Friday that the average ticket price for the semifinal is $588 – 22% more expensive than the average purchase price before Tiafoe defeated Nadal ($479).

Which celebrities are at the Carlos Alcaraz-Frances Tiafoe semifinal?

Michelle Obama, the former First Lady of the United States, made a surprise appearance at the semifinal match on Friday.

Other celebrities include Bon Jovi and Bradley Beal, who has been at Tiafoe’s last couple of matches.

Is Frances Tiafoe married?

Frances Tiafoe and his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield made their relationship public in 2018.

Broomfield, a Canadian tennis player, won the 2019 NCAA doubles championship for UCLA with teammate Gabby Andrews.

Additionally, Broomfield was the body double for Venus Williams in the film King Richard.

Is Carlos Alcaraz married?

Carlos Alcaraz is in a relationship with Maria González Giménez, a 22-year-old tennis player from his country.

Who is Carlos Alcaraz’s coach?

Carlos Alcaraz is coached by Juan Carlos Ferrero, a former ATP player who won the 2003 French Open.

Who is Frances Tiafoe’s coach?

Frances Tiafoe is coached by Wayne Ferreira, also a former ATP player.

How tall is Carlos Alcaraz?

Carlos Alcaraz is 6-foot-1.

How tall is Frances Tiafoe?

Frances Tiafoe is 6-foot-2.