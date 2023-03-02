Everything to Know About Disney’s Haunted Mansion Remake

disney’s haunted mansion, Jamie Lee Curtis

Prepare to step back into the Haunted Mansion, foolish mortals!

Based on Walt Disney’s theme park attraction of the same name, Walt Disney Pictures is bringing the spooky home to life with an upcoming film.

The project marks the second theatrical film adaptation of the ride, following 2003’s The Haunted Mansion starring Eddie Murphy.

The upcoming adaptation has been a long time coming, with plans for the project first announced in 2010, when Guillermo del Toro was attached to write and produce and Ryan Gosling was in negotiations to star.

Since then, there have been many changes and developments, including many stars added to the cast and a teaser trailer released in March 2023.

From what the film will be about to the release date, here’s everything to know about Haunted Mansion.

Who is starring in Haunted Mansion?

Haunted Mansion Remake, LaKeith Stanfield, Rosario Dawson, and Jamie Lee Curtis

The upcoming movie has a star-studded cast, including Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, LaKeith Stanfield, and Tiffany Haddish.

The film will also feature several notable figures from the ride, including Jared Leto as the Hatbox Ghost and Jamie Lee Curtis as Madame Leota.

During Disney’s D23 Expo in September 2022, it was also announced that Winona Ryder, Dan Levy and Hasan Minaj would be part of the cast.

What will Haunted Mansion be about?

Disney’s Haunted Mansion, Rosario Dawson

While the original 2003 film revolved around two real estate agents who find themselves trapped in the Haunted Mansion with their two children, the new movie takes a slightly different approach.

Instead, the film revolves around a single mother (Dawson) and her 9-year-old son who move into a New Orleans mansion hoping for a fresh start. However, they quickly learn that the home is not what it appears to be and they enlist the help of several different figures, including a paranormal tour guide (Stanfield), a psychic (Haddish), a priest (Wilson) and a historian (DeVito).

Who is directing Haunted Mansion?

Haunted Mansion Remake

The film is being helmed by Justin Simien, best known for directing the 2014 film Dear White People, which was later adapted into the Netflix series of the same name.

Simien has a personal connection to the Haunted Mansion: He used to work at Disneyland!

“I used to work here! I actually worked at Disneyland, y’all,” Simien said during D23, per Variety. “It was the best summer job I ever had. I used to ride the Haunted Mansion on breaks.”

As a result, he made sure to include lots of insider nods to the ride and the park within the film, saying: “There was something about that ride that I felt was there in the script. I wanted to be sure all the Easter eggs are there because I’m a nerd.”

When did filming for Haunted Mansion take place?

Disney’s Haunted Mansion

Principal photography for the film took place in New Orleans, Louisiana and Atlanta, Georgia from October 2021 to February 2022.

Is there a poster for Haunted Mansion?

Haunted Mansion Remake

The first look at the poster was released on March 1, which shows a young boy looking down the hallway of the Haunted Mansion.

HAUNTED MANSION

The following day, another poster was revealed, showing a closer look at the cast in character.

Is there a trailer for Haunted Mansion?

On March 2, Disney shared the first teaser trailer for the film, which includes several nods to the original ride, including the stretching room and Constance Hatchaway, aka The Black Widow Bride.

When will Haunted Mansion be released?

Disney’s Haunted Mansion, Danny Devito

The film is slated to hit theaters on July 28, 2023.