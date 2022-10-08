Everything Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan’s win over Indiana

On Mike Hart

Mike had a medical emergency during the game and he’s in stable condition and he is going to be staying overnight here in Bloomington for continued observation. Mike is a strong guy. Abundant prayers going his way. Really puts things in perspective.

On how he can keep his team focused during an event like that

Really in the moment, everybody is—their thoughts are with Mike. Mine were and verybody around us was to get him the care he needed. I thought he was able to, before they took him off—he was back. Most important thing is his health at that point.

On scoring in the first drive of both halves

I think Indiana did a really good job taking away the run game. Trying to limit it as much as possible. Blake Corum is such a great back, he still rushed for 125-130 yards again. He’s just so good. I thought we were doing a good job coming off the ball. We just had to adjust some of the perimeter plays in the run game, which were especially being taken away. I thought we did a good job of making those adjustments. Other adjustments were to put it in J.J. McCarthy’s hands. Make him throw the ball and the receivers really responded. Ronnie Bell had a big day. I think 11 catches. Schoonmaker had 9. CJ had two touchdowns. A real fine catch the one time J.J. got hit. It was behind Cornelius and he made a good catch. Which, tells you how good of a job the offensive line was doing in pass protection. I felt good getting off the script, too. That produced some big plays coming off our own two-yard line. 98-yard drive, that was off-script. That was a huge drive. The throwing game really was big in that portion. I loved the way J.J. responded. He was so cool and calm back there. Got the first down with his legs and was pretty much on the money, 28 of 34, I think. Somewhere in that range. That’s pretty darn good. 300 yards. It’s kind of cool. A lot of quarterbacks I’ve been around, to get that first 300-yard game. I can do this now, I can really do this. It usually bodes well for college and onward. There’s times where we weren’t—I don’t know what the percentage would be. Maybe three-quarters of the time we were playing Michigan football and solid. Assignment-sound. Maybe more. There’s some of the time we were uncharacteristic with penalties or giving up cheap yardage on defense. The false starts and miscues that we had on offense. Keep us humble We’ll move on with this one with humble hearts going into a big game against Penn State. Also have to talk about the defense. It was a shutout in the second half. Moving into halftime, we’ve gotta have the best half of football of the season. Gotta come right now. You get locked in and I thought our defense did a tremendous job of that. Total of 7 sacks, all by a different guy. I think around that. 10 tackles for loss. The pressure really came and the tight coverage came along with it. Guys understand they’re good enough, too. They don’t have to grab. They don’t have to interfere to get the coverage. I thought we made some great adjustments. Coach Clink was coaching them hard and it was a lot of coaching going on. Really felt like that coverage tightened and the pass rush started getting home. All in all. Move on—happy for the win. When we touch down in Michigan, we’ll move on to Penn State. Won’t have a bigger win this week than 6-0. Sets us up for a big showdown against Penn State.

On the depth on the defensive line

With the edge guys, six really. Upshaw, Eyabi, Mike Morris, Jaylen Harrell, Derrick Moore, Braiden McGregor. It’s a group. I think they’re all really playing well. Playing well against the run, coming off blocks and getting pressure on the quarterbacks. Inside guys, Kris Jenkings, Mason Graham and Mazi Smith played really well in the run game. Last but not least, lets not leave out A.J. Henning. There were some big punt returns in this game. I think he had over 100 yards in punt return yardage, we call that hidden yardage. It wasn’t hidden in my opinion today, it was a big factor in the game. He did a great job. He didn’t have one called back. 20-25 yard return. Had a block in the back call, which I did not see that where anybody blocked anybody in the back, especially—Q got called for that one. I thought that was not a great call. It was being called tight and there things to get better at.

On Jaylen Harrell’s unsportsmanlike penalty

I could tell what the referee saw. It was one of those wipe the brow, which I guess you can’t do anything. That’s the message I got back. You can’t do anything of any nature. Pointed out other ways players signal first down. There’s things. Kind of equating it so some kind of throat slash, but it certainly wasn’t. It was called really tight. Just continue to keep coaching it, we coach that one pretty tight. No celebrations. Can’t bring any attention on yourself. Was the explanation I got. Which seems inconsistent because you see, at a lot of times, attention being brought to somebody’s self the rest of the game. All you can do is be better and not give any kind of close to where you can get that type of judgement call.

On relaying the message from Mike Hart at halftime and whether he’s experienced anything like that

No. I haven’t.

On Karsen Barnhart

It’s great, I thought he did a great job. Great to have Kars back and healthy. Trente probably has one of those dreaded high ankle sprains. Same thing that Karsen had now Karsen is healed and back. Now he’ll need to step up. We’ve got a ton of confidence in Karsen and consider him a starter since the beginning of training camp.

On Jimmy Rolder

He’s just been getting better and better. I thought his coverage was good, he was contested in the passing game as well. Which is really good because his forte is a run-stopping, physical-type downhill linebacker. Like Scott Kehoe says, just keep hammering people. Good things will happen.

On the message to the team at halftime

That we play our best half of the season. We’re asking them to give everything you’ve got. We need it. I thought they responded well. It was 21-0 in the second half.