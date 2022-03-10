It’s awful. Well, we can’t end on that terrible note. That’s great that you’re trying to help. I’ll spin it forward. You have two years left on your contract, what’s your perspective on how this chapter with the Kings might fit for the long haul? Domantas Sabonis: I’m excited. I’m excited about the whole journey. It sucks that we have that (playoff) drought, but the fact that we can be part of something that can turn it around, you know, that’s the goal. Come in and change the perspective of this organization and what people think. We’re excited that we can be part of that and build it, you know? So I want to stay as long as I can. Everything has to go well, (but) I’m happy here. It’s awesome. The fans are great. I’m excited to see us do good.

Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Sabonis has his work cut out for him with this goal. pic.twitter.com/NDW70fYaXT – 2:30 PM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

Greatly enjoyed this…

A conversation with Domantas Sabonis: Talking Kings, the weight of their woeful history, his Pacers ending, his famous father’s view of the trade and the terrifying turmoil near his homeland, at @TheAthletic

theathletic.com/3174661/2022/0… – 12:24 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Good read from @Sam Amick as he caught up with Sabonis in Sacramento: theathletic.com/3174661/2022/0… – 12:14 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

New podcast talking about the Sabonis suspension and the Kings loss to Denver.

Plus, Carlin got a HUGE pop from the chat when he showed up.

🔊: https://t.co/rOMDh73uXu

📺: https://t.co/CN28S5yZ6y pic.twitter.com/lGXBEPeMrJ – 3:53 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

De’Aaron Fox continued his string of quality performances and his Kings show some fight against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets in Wednesday’s 106-100 loss without a suspended Domantas Sabonis.

FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/bVkG8Qdpxg pic.twitter.com/LQQ7PLC2Wy – 3:22 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings show some fight without Domantas Sabonis but Nikola Jokic was too dominant in 106-100 win over Sacramento. Hear from Alvin Gentry, De’Aaron Fox & Damian Jones.

FULL VIDEOS: https://t.co/PyEiP4G9Ng pic.twitter.com/341kYeEcGl – 3:08 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings show fight without Domantas Sabonis, but fall to the Nuggets 106-100. Nikola Jokic with 38 points, 18 boards and 7 assists for Denver. De’Aaron Fox with 32 points and 10 assists. – 12:27 AM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Man, Jokic is so fun to watch: 24 pts, 10 reb and 5 assists AT THE HALF.

Would’ve been nice to see Jokic-Sabonis though. – 11:10 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Neemias Queta is back in the building tonight. He should get some time with both Sabonis and Holmes out. pic.twitter.com/4EZQqLEA00 – 8:53 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Alvin Gentry mostly avoided questions about the suspension of Domantas Sabonis except to say: “We stand by Sabonis.” – 8:30 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

No Sabonis tonight removes my primary interest in watching Kings games. Not sure what I’m looking for tonight. Maybe good Davion Mitchell minutes.

What are you watching tonight’s game for? – 8:26 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Alex Len will start at center with Sabonis and Holmes out. Neemias Queta is available. – 8:24 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry says Alex Len will start at center with Domantas Sabonis and Richaun Holmes out. – 8:23 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Tonight in SAC: Will Barton and Bones Hyland are questionable. Domantas Sabonis (suspension) and Richaun Holmes are out for the Kings. Moe Harkless, Jeremy Lamb are questionable. – 6:36 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Honestly wasn’t aware of the recent Randle issue, making contact with an official. That, combined with this being Sabonis’ first career suspension in 6 seasons, makes this decision by the NBA look ridiculous. – 6:10 PM

