‘Everything Everywhere’ Leads With Eight Noms

The Independent Spirit Awards announced its nominations in film on Tuesday morning, where The Daniels’ “Everything Everywhere All at Once” led the tally with eight nominations. Right behind was Todd Field’s “Tár” with seven and Charlotte Wells’ “Aftersun” with five.

Some of the big surprises were a complete shutout of Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” and its best actor frontrunner Brendan Fraser. Will that hurt his Oscar chances? Notable names like Jake Gyllenhaal from “Brokeback Mountain” were also snubbed by the organization and went on to receive recognition.

Other notable omissions were Danielle Deadwyler’s stunning performance in Chinonye Chukwu’s “Till,” in addition to James Gray’s “Armageddon Time” and acting hopeful Jeremy Strong. Michael Grandage’s “My Policeman” wasn’t able to nab supporting noms for either Emma Corrin or Harry Styles.

“Women Talking” won the Robert Altman award which is given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast. When awarded, the actors of the film cannot be nominated in the acting categories, which explains the omissions of contenders Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy and Rooney Mara.

Announced by last year’s best actress winner Taylour Paige (“Zola”) and former nominee Raúl Castillo (“We the Animals”), there were several hopefuls that were not eligible for this year’s awards, including several from Netflix (“Bardo,” “The Good Nurse” and “White Noise”). However, the streamer did miss out on a nomination for Germany’s “All Quiet on the Western Front” and France’s “Athena” (which isn’t the official submission for the country).

A24 led the tally for all studios with 24 total noms with Focus Features at a distant second with nine.

Some features, although spoken in the English language, were only eligible for best international feature as they were produced outside of the U.S., including “The Wonder” with Florence Pugh.

Now in its 38th year, the Spirit Awards honor independent voices working outside the major studio system. This also marked the Indie Spirits’ first lineup with gender-neutral acting categories.

409 films were submitted, a record number for the organization. This year the Spirit Awards Film Nominating Committees selected nominees from over 25 different countries. Of all nominated writers and directors, 61% are women and 34% are BIPOC. Of all nominated actors, 70% are women and 27% are BIPOC. And of all 2023 nominees, 51% are women and 33% are BIPOC.

The winners are chosen by members of Film Independent and will be announced on March 4, 2023. Television nominees will be announced on Dec. 13.

The full list of nominees are below.

Mark Rylance in “Bones and All” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

FILM CATEGORIES

Best Feature

“Bones and All” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“Our Father, the Devil” (Resolve Media)

“Tár” (Focus Features)

“Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Best Director

Todd Field – “Tár” (Focus Features)

Kogonada – “After Yang” (A24)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Sarah Polley – “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Halina Reijn – “Bodies Bodies Bodies” (A24)

Best Lead Performance

Cate Blanchett – “Tár” (Focus Features)

Dale Dickey – “A Love Song” (Bleecker Street)

Mia Goth – “Pearl” (A24)

Regina Hall – “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” (Focus Features)

Paul Mescal – “Aftersun” (A24)

Aubrey Plaza – “Emily the Criminal” (Roadside Attractions)

Jeremy Pope – “The Inspection” (A24)

Taylor Russell – “Bones and All” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Andrea Riseborough – “To Leslie” (Momentum Pictures)

Michelle Yeoh – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Best Supporting Performance

Jamie Lee Curtis – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Brian Tyree Henry – “Causeway” (A24/Apple Original Films)

Nina Hoss – “Tár” (Focus Features)

Brian D’Arcy James – “The Cathedral” (Mubi)

Ke Huy Quan – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Trevante Rhodes – “Bruiser” (Onyx Collective)

Theo Rossi – “Emily the Criminal” (Roadside Attractions)

Mark Rylance – “Bones and All” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Jonathan Tucker – “Palm Trees and Power Lines” (Momentum Pictures)

Gabrielle Union – “The Inspection” (A24)

Best Breakthrough Performance

Frankie Corio – “Aftersun” (A24)

Garcija Filipovic – “Murina” (Kino Lorber)

Stephanie Hsu – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Lily McInerny – “Palm Trees and Power Lines” (Momentum Pictures)

Daniel Zolghardi – “Funny Pages” (A24)

Best Screenplay

“After Yang” (A24) – Kogonada

“Catherine Called Birdy” (Amazon Studios) – Lena Dunham

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

“Tár” (Focus Features) – Todd Field

“Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – Sarah Polley

Best First Screenplay

“Bodies Bodies Bodies” (A24) – Sarah DeLappe, Kristen Roupenian

“Emergency” (Amazon Studios) – K.D. Dávila

“Emily the Criminal” (Roadside Attractions) – John Patton Ford

“Fire Island” (Searchlight Pictures) – Joel Kim Booster

“Palm Trees and Power Lines” (Momentum Pictures) – Jamie Dack, Audrey Findlay

Best First Feature

“Aftersun” (A24) – Charlotte Wells (director), Mark Ceryak, Amy Jackson, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski (producers)

“Emily the Criminal” (Roadside Attractions) – John Patton Ford (director), Tyler Davidson, Aubrey Plaza, Drew Sykes (producers)

“The Inspection” (A24) – Elegance Bratton (director), Effie T. Brown, Chester Algernal Gordon (producers)

“Murina” (Kino Lorber) – Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović (director), Danijel Pek, Rodrigo Teixeira (producers)

“Palm Trees and Power Lines” (Momentum Pictures) – Jamie Dack (director), Leah Chen Baker (producer)

John Cassavetes Award (Given to the best feature made for under $1,000,000)

“The African Desperate” (Mubi) – Martine Syms (writer, director, producer), Rocket Caleshu (writer, producer), Vic Brooks (producer)

“A Love Song” (Bleecker Street) – Max Walker-Silverman (writer, director, producer), Jesse Hope, Dan Janvey (producers)

“The Cathedral” (Mubi) – Ricky D’Ambrose (writer, director), Graham Swon (producer)

“Holy Emy” (Utopie Films) – Araceli Lemos (writer, director), Giulia Caruso (writer, producer), Mathieu Bompoint, Ki Jin Kim, Konstantinos Vassilaros (producers)

“Something in the Dirt” (XYZ Films) – Justin Benson (writer, director, producer), Aaron Moorhead (director, producer), David Lawson Jr. (producer)

Best Cinematography

“Aftersun” (A24) – Gregory Oke

“Murina” (Kino Lorber) – Hélène Louvart

“Neptune Frost” (Kino Lorber) – Anisia Uzeyman

“Pearl” (A24) – Eliot Rockett

“Tár” (Focus Features) – Florian Hoffmeister

Best Documentary

“A House Made of Splinters” (Madman Entertainment) – Simon Lereng Wilmont (director), Monica Hellström (producer)

“All that Breathes” (HBO) – Shaunak Sen (director, producer), Teddy Leifer, Aman Mann (producers)

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” (Neon) – Laura Poitras (director, producer), Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, John Lyons (producers)

“Midwives” (POV) – Snow Hnin Ei Hlaing (director, producer), Mila Aung-Thwin, Ulla Lehmann, Bob Moore (producers)

“Riotsville, U.S.A.” (IFC Films) – Sierra Pettengill (director), Sara Archambault, Jamila Wignot (producer)

Best Editing

“Aftersun” (A24) – Blair McClendon

“The Cathedral” (Mubi) – Ricky D’Ambrose

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) – Paul Rogers

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” (A24) – Dean Fleischer Camp, Nick Paley

“Tár” (Focus Features) – Monika Willi

Robert Altman Award (Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast)

“Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – Sarah Polley (director), John Buchan, Jason Knight (casting directors), Shayla Brown, Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy, Kira Guloien, Kate Hallett, Judith Ivey, Rooney Mara, Sheila McCarthy, Frances McDormand, Michelle McLeod, Liv McNeil, Ben Whishaw, August Winter (ensemble cast)

Best International Film

“Corsage” (Austria/Luxembourg/France/Belgium/Italy/England) – dir. Marie Kreutzer

“Joyland” (Pakistan/USA) – dir. Saim Sadiq

“Leonor Will Never Die” (Philippines) – dir. Martika Ramirez Escobar

“Return to Seoul” (South Korea/France/Belgium/Romania) – dir. Davy Chou

“Saint Omer” (France) – dir. Alice Diop

Producers Award (presented by Bulleit Frontier Whiskey – The Producers Award, now in its 26th year, honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality independent films.)

Liz Cardenas

Tory Lenosky

David Grove Churchill Viste

Someone to Watch Award (The Someone to Watch Award, now in its 29th year, recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition)

Adamma Ebo – “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul”

Nikyatu Jusu – “Nanny”

Araceli Lemos – “Holy Emy”

“The Truer Than Fiction Award” (The Truer Than Fiction Award, now in its 28th year, is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition)

Isabel Castro – “Mija”

Reid Davenport – “I Didn’t See You There”

Rebeca Huntt – “Beba”

