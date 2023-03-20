‘Everything Everywhere’ Filmmakers Daniels Working On ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘Skeleton Crew’

Newly minted Oscar winners Daniels have set a course for the Star Wars galaxy. The filmmakers behind Everything Everywhere All at Once are working on the Disney+ series Skeleton Crew, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.

The series began filming over the summer and wrapped in recent months, but as with all things Star Wars, the series has been shrouded in secrecy, with the directors unknown. The complete list of helmers of The Mandalorian season three, for example, was not revealed until a trailer drop two months ahead of the premiere.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

It is not known if Daniels are directing just one episode, or multiple, of Skeleton Crew. Lucasfilm could not be reached for comment on the story, which the site One Take News first reported.

Skelton Crew is the upcoming Disney+ show that stars Jude Law and hails from Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy director Jon Watts. It centers on a group of kids lost in the galaxy trying to find their way home. The series, set in the New Republic era, is executive produced by The Mandalorian masterminds Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) took home three Oscars for Everything Everywhere, the multi-verse spanning hit that won them best original screenplay, best director and best picture statuettes. The A24 feature also won best actress (Michelle Yeoh), best supporting actor (Ke Huy Quan), best supporting actress (Jamie Lee Curtis) and best editing (Paul Rogers).

The in-demand directors inked a five-year deal with Universal in August. In addition to Everything Everywhere, they are known for Swiss Army Man, starring Paul Dano and Daniel Radcliffe. They came up directing music videos, including DJ Snake and Lil Jon’s “Turn Down for What.”

Story continues

The news comes weeks ahead of Star Wars Celebration in London, where more of Lucasfilm’s upcoming plans will be revealed. The Mandalorian season three is currently streaming, with the Rosario Dawson-led spinoff Ahoska expected to drop this year as well.

Daniels are repped by Mosaic and Yorn Levine.

Click here to read the full article.