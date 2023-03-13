‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Wins 2023 Oscar For Director – The Hamden Journal

“We’ve come a long way that two men can share an Oscar,” joked Academy Awards host Jimmy Kimmel after the commercial break following Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s win for Best Director for A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The duo become the third directing pair to take home the Oscar for Best Director after Joel and Ethan Coen for 2008’s No Country for Old Men and Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise in 1962 for West Side Story. The Daniels previously won Best Original Screenplay earlier tonight. Overall, Everything Everywhere All at Once counted seven Oscar wins, including Best Picture, out of its 11 noms.

The pair met at Emerson College and cut their teeth as music video directors before segueing to feature film.

Scheinert said “I want to dedicate this to all the mommies of the world, to our moms specifically to my mom and dad, Ken and Becky, thank you for not squashing my creativity when I was making really disturbing horror films or really perverted comedy films, or dressing in drag as a kid which is a threat to nobody.”

Kwan, who became the fifth Asian/AAPI winner in the Oscar directing category after Ang Lee (twice for Life of Pi and Brokeback Mountain), Bong Joon Ho (Parasite) and Chloe Zhao (Nomadland) thanked the cast and crew. “This is my family, my friends. If our film has greatness and genius it’s only because they have greatness and genius flowing through their hearts and souls and minds and they gave that precious gift to our film. The world is opening up to the fact that genius doesn’t stem from individuals like us, rather genius emerges from the collective.”

Kwan, among his thanks, continued, “We are all products of our context, we are all descendants of something and someone and I want to acknowledge my immigrant parents, my father who fell in love with movies because he needed to escape the world and thus passed that love of movies on to me. My mother who is a creative soul who wanted to be a dancer, actor, singer but couldn’t afford the luxury of that life path then gave it to me. My incredible brothers and sisters who helped me survive the chaos of childhood.”

“My incredible son, Gio, you rearrange my DNA every day and it’s awful and beautiful every single time. If you ever watch this, I hope you know that you should never live up to this standard; this is not normal, this is kind of crazy. I will love you no matter what,” exclaimed Kwan to great cheers.

“There is greatness in every single person, it doesn’t matter who they are. You have a genius that is waiting to erupt, you just need to find the right people to unlock that,” he summed up.

Everything Everywhere All at Once made its world premiere at SXSW a year ago, and became A24’s highest grossing movie ever with $106.7M WW.