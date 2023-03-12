‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Stars Reunite in ‘American Born Chinese’ Teaser

americanbornchinese – Credit: Disney+

Hours before what’s expected to be a busy Oscars Night for Everything Everywhere All at Once, three of the film’s nominated stars — Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu — reunite in the first teaser for the upcoming Disney+ series American Born Chinese.

The show revolves a teenager torn between every high school life and a battle among the gods of Chinese mythology, Yeoh included among them.

The series, based on Gene Luen Yang’s award-winning 2006 graphic novel, is set to debut at SXSW this week ahead of its Disney+ arrival on May 24. In addition to the Everything Everywhere All at Once stars, American Born Chinese also features Ben Wang, James Hong, Jimmy O. Yang, Poppy Liu, Lisa Lu, Ronny Chieng, Daniel Wu and more. Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton is among the directors and producers on the series.

Yeoh is up for Best Actress at Sunday’s Academy Awards, while Quan and Hsu are nominated for Best Supporting Actor and Actress respectively. Everything Everywhere All at Once has a Hollywood-leading 11 nominations in total going into the ceremony, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Score (Son Lux), Best Original Song (Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski’s “This Is a Lot”) and more.

