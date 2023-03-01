‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Oscar Nom Son Lux On Working With Daniels – The Hamden Journal

Son Lux is the first band ever to be nominated for best original score at the Oscars with Everything Everywhere All at Once, and this year they’re the only composer to own noms in original score and original song the latter for their collaboration with Mitski and Oscar winner/former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne with “This is a Life”, the end credits song of the A24 movie.

The only other band to ever be nominated at the Oscars were The Beatles, but never in original score, rather the extinct category of Original Song Score for their movie Let It Be.

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE, © A24 / Courtesy Everett Collection Allyson Riggs/A24/Courtesy Everett Collection

As lead bandmember of Son Lux, Ryan Lott, tells us here on Crew Call, the band, which also includes Rafiq Bhatia and Ian Chang, was the first hire on the feature film by the Daniels, the filmmakers being huge fans of the group’s work.

DGA winners Daniel Kwan and Daniels Scheinert reached out to Son Lux in September 2019, the composers ultimately scoring on two major cuts of the film. The only difference Lott says was that the first version included “spaghetti baby and noodle boy who didn’t make it into the movie.”

The result here for the zany family fantasy martial arts film is a soft-loud upside emotional classical score.

“They understand better the potential of our collaborations than we did at the onset,” confesses Lott.

“Each of us is a multiverse” says Lott about the band’s melancholic, cerebral and gravitas tone which lent itself perfectly to Everything Everywhere All at Once.

“They heard that in our music,” says Lott.

“Usually music is chasing the edit” says Lott, “and it was the other way around.”

Everything Everywhere All at Once has won the top awards at the PGA, DGA and SAG awards and is up for 11 Oscar nominations including Best Picture. Everything Everywhere All at Once became A24’s highest grossing movie ever at $104.6M WW.

Listen to our conversation below with Lott:

Subscribe to the Crew Call podcast: Apple Podcasts, Spotify