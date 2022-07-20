‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Getting Theatrical Re-Release With Eight Extra Minutes

A24’s highest grossing movie ever, the martial arts fantasy Everything Everywhere All at Once, is going wide again in cinemas on July 29.

The latest cut from Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, which took off like a rocket ship from its SXSW world premiere, will include a new introduction from the filmmakers and eight minutes of outtakes.

The set-up for the pic has Michelle Yeoh playing a small business protagonist who can’t seen to finish her taxes. Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong and Jamie Lee Curtis also star.

The pic has been saving grace for arthouses, which in the wake of closing during the 2020 pandemic, have faced the slow return of older moviegoers. Everything Everywhere All at Once dynamited the over 25 crowd out of their homes in Comscore/Screen Engine audience exits with a domestic gross of $67.95 million and counting and a global haul near $94M.

A24 is planning a push the Ley Line Entertainment co-financed feature this awards season. The Daniels’ directed movie is 95% certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an audience score of 89%.

A24 has another well-received SXSW premiere hitting theaters on Aug. 5, the Pete Davidson horror comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies which is getting sneaked down here at San Diego Comic-Con.

A24 previously did a re-release of a longer director’s cut of another summer hit, Ari Aster’s Midsommar, in August 2019. That pic’s running time when from 147 minutes to 171 minutes.

Check out the new trailer below:

