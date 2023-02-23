‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Dominates – The Hamden Journal

A24’s Oscar-nominated Everything Everywhere All at Once won the Film of the Year and LBGTQ Film of the Year as it swept to a leading nine trophies at the 14th annual Dorian Film Awards, bestowed by GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics.

Everything Everywhere‘s wins also included two for Michelle Yeoh – for Film Performance of the Year and the group’s Wilde Artist Award. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert won director and screenplay honors, Ke Huy Quan won in supporting performance, and Stephanie Hsu won the Rising Star of the Year. The pic also scored a win for Visually Striking Film.

It was a grand showing in the winners list for A24, which also got wins for Aftersun (Best Unsung Film) and Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (Animated Film), as well as for the Mia Goth-starring Pearl which scored the Campiest Flick award.

Neon’s Venice-winning All the Beauty and the Bloodshed from Laura Poitras was also a double winner, taking the Best Documentary and Best LGBTQ Documentary. Non-English Language Film of the Year went to Variance Films’ RRR.

Aside from Yeoh, the group’s other honorary winner this year was Janelle Monáe, who won the GALECA LGBTQIA+ Film Trailblazer award.

Below is the full list of winners.

14th Dorian Film Awards

Film of the Year

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

LGBTQ Film of the Year

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Director of the Year

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Screenplay of the Year

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Non-English Language Film of the Year

RRR (DVV Entertainment, Variance Films)

Unsung Film of the Year

Aftersun (A24)

Film Performance of the Year

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Supporting Film Performance of the Year

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Documentary of the Year

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Neon)

LGBTQ Documentary of the Year

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Neon)

Animated Film of the Year

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (A24)

Film Music of the Year

Tár (Focus Features)

Score and curation by Hildur Guðnadóttir

Visually Striking Film of the Year

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Campiest Flick of the Year

Pearl (A24)

Rising Star Award

Stephanie Hsu

Wilde Artist Award

To a truly groundbreaking force in film, theater and/or television

Michelle Yeoh

GALECA LGBTQIA+ Film Trailblazer Award

Janelle Monáe