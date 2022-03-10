Everyone made the same joke about the Patriots with Lions set to release Trey Flowers

The New England Patriots seem to be connected to just about every free agent this offseason, even though they don’t have a ton of salary-cap space. But when the Detroit Lions informed defensive end Trey Flowers of his release, per the Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett, the internet knew what to do. It seemed every NFL fan and media member instantly imagined a scenario where the Patriots swooped in and added Flowers.

Even with just $14 million in spending money for 2022, the Patriots could add the defensive end, who emerged in New England after it drafted Flowers in the fourth round in 2015 out of Arkansas. Bill Belichick has a habit of making players into stars, watching them leave in free agency and then giving them a place to land when their second team lets them go.

So here’s how Twitter responded to the Flowers’ news.

1

1