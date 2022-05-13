Michael Scotto: Joel Embiid on James Harden: “Obviously, I’m sure since we got him, everybody expected the Houston James Harden, but that’s not who he is anymore. He’s more of a playmaker. I thought, at times, as with all of us, could’ve been more aggressive.”

Column: The James Harden dilemma si.com/nba/2022/05/13… – 1:46 AM

Joel Embiid: “I’m sure since we got him everybody expected the Houston James Harden, but that’s not who he is anymore. He’s more of a playmaker.”

In other words, if Embiid was the Philly GM, Harden shouldn’t opt out of his last year thinking he’ll get a full max deal. – 1:25 AM

Yall can make all the usual excuses for Harden that you want — age or hammy or whatever — but the number of plays he simply failed to hustle back on defense in a Game 6 is inexcusable. If that’s the best he can do b/c of a physical limitation, he shouldve been on the bench – 12:57 AM

So who still thinks Harden joining Embiid was a good idea? – 12:26 AM

So why did James Harden only take 2 shots in the 2nd half? He explained his lack of aggression. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/13/jam… via @SixersWire – 12:13 AM

New ESPN story: After yet another postseason flameout for both the 76ers and their point guard, Philadelphia enters the offseason with a James Harden problem. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:54 PM

Joel Embiid is still confused at how Philadelphia let Jimmy Butler go in the 2019 offseason #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/12/joe… via @SixersWire – 11:52 PM

Joel Embiid on playing 44 minutes with the orbital fracture and torn thumb ligament: “I tried to be on the floor really the whole game. I didn’t really want to take any breaks (with the) season on the line, so I just wanted to do whatever I could and not regret anything.” – 11:44 PM

Points by former Nets today facing elimination

– James Harden: 11

– Spencer Dinwiddie: 12 (through 3 quarters) – 11:31 PM

Hard to argue w @Denver Nuggets center @jokiccenter winning #MVP I would have voted for @Joel Embiid After watching the #76ers big man gut it out with a broken orbital bone & torn thumb ligament, he has to be the fave next season. It is not easy for me to back a #philly athlete @NBA – 11:31 PM

Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler both say they wish they were still teammates after Heat eliminate 76ers

cbssports.com/nba/news/joel-… – 11:28 PM

Joel Embiid on Jimmy Butler, “I still don’t know how we let him go.” #Sixers #MiamiHeat – 11:27 PM

Joel Embiid on James Harden: "Obviously, I'm sure since we got him, everybody expected the Houston James Harden, but that's not who he is anymore. He's more of a playmaker. I thought, at times, as with all of us, could've been more aggressive."

Embiid said his focus this summer (aside from getting better) is on appreciating what he has: “I got home two days ago and got the best award i can get — most valuable father” – 11:13 PM

Embiid, asked whether they need more tough, physical players like Marcus Smart, Jrue Holiday, etc: “For sure.”

Embiid then went on for a couple of minutes singing the praises of PJ Tucker.

“Once you get to the later rounds, you need those guys.” – 11:13 PM

#Sixers center Joel Embiid says the team could use a physical, tough player like P.J. Tucker. – 11:12 PM

Joel Embiid says the team needs more tough guys. He mentioned the team doesn’t have a P.J. Tucker and he would like a guy like that in Philly. #Sixers – 11:12 PM

Embiid after Harden’s debut: “That was probably the most wide-open I’ve ever been in my career.”

Embiid tonight: “Everybody expected the Houston James Harden. But that’s not who he is anymore.”

Honeymoon period over. pic.twitter.com/EIcdNagcR6 – 11:10 PM

Embiid asked if he still believes in the coaching staff, says yes, and emphasizes that you can’t keep pointing fingers at management and coaches, sometimes the players simply have to be better – 11:08 PM

Joel Embiid, asked whether he still has faith in the front office and the coaching staff: “At some point you gotta stop looking at the coaches or the front office…the players also gotta do their jobs.” – 11:08 PM

Embiid says he still has faith in the coaching staff and front office, but says at some point you have to look at the players and guys have to do their jobs. – 11:08 PM

Joel Embiid: “At some point, you gotta stop looking at coaches and the front office. You gotta look at the players. Maybe we’re just not good enough.” He continued to go on about how the players have to step up and give more on the floor. #Sixers – 11:07 PM

#Sixers center Joel Embiid on his relationship with Daryl Morey and Doc Rivers: pic.twitter.com/R2hmkrEn77 – 11:07 PM

Both the Nets and 76ers needed Ben Simmons this postseason more than James Harden tbh – 11:05 PM

Not to pile on, but Harden could never play for the Tampa Bay Lightning. That franchise is so special. No matter what happens in game 7. – 11:04 PM

Joel Embiid praised the play of Jimmy Butler. Then, Embiid said, "I still don't know how we let him go, but I wish I could've gone to battle with him still. But, it is what it is."

Embiid, asked about Tobias Harris’s mental toughness comments: “When you talk about a physicality standpoint, they dominated us on the glass. They got what they wanted.”

“I think that mental toughness could be a part of it, but definitely the physicality wasn’t there.” – 11:03 PM

Joel Embiid said the 76ers weren’t tough enough in this series. Said Miami’s physicality was too much for Philly throughout the series. – 11:02 PM

#Sixers center Joel Embiid says he expects to have thumb surgery but doesn’t look like he needs it for the facial fracture: pic.twitter.com/2WAFi0o0bB – 11:01 PM

Joel Embiid says he’s definitely getting surgery on his thumb, and that they’re going to see what comes next with the face (no surgery, last time he heard). – 11:01 PM

Joel Embiid says he’s going to have to talk it through with everyone, but “the last time I checked I definitely needed surgery for the thumb.” – 11:01 PM

Joel Embiid says last time he was told he will definitely need surgery for his thumb, and doesn’t think he needs surgery for his face, but that he’s going to check with the doctors now that the season is done. – 11:00 PM

Joel Embiid: “My goal remains the same: to win it all.” Says he still believes that he can reach another level with his own personal play. – 10:58 PM

Embiid was asked about Jimmy Butler’s postgame comments: “I still don’t know how we let him go.” – 10:58 PM

Joel Embiid on Jimmy Butler: “I still don’t know how we let him go.” #Sixers – 10:57 PM

Joel Embiid on Jimmy Butler, “I still don’t how we let him go.” #Sixers #MiamiHeat – 10:57 PM

We now have a clear winner from the James Harden/Ben Simmons trade…the other 28 teams who weren’t involved – 10:57 PM

#Sixers center Joel Embiid on the #Heat’s Jimmy Butler: ‘That’s my guy.’ Later says ‘I still don’t know how we let him go’ pic.twitter.com/ApfZJE9Bhj – 10:56 PM

Embiid with a lot of praise for Jimmy Butler, and then: “I still don’t know how we let him go” – 10:56 PM

“That’s my guy.. that’s my brother. It’s tough, but I’m so proud of him” – Joel Embiid on Jimmy Butler #Sixers – 10:55 PM

Joel Embiid says the goal was to win a championship, and it didn’t happen. Says losing in any round is the same, and that it’s unfortunate he couldn’t be healthy for this series. Says that it’s life. – 10:54 PM

#Sixers center Joel Embiid on the team’s Game 6 showing: pic.twitter.com/FI12886w8k – 10:54 PM

Embiid says for the most part he believes the team really tried but they just weren’t good enough #Sixers – 10:54 PM

James Harden posted terrific numbers this year. But is his prime officially over? – 10:51 PM

Man how much money did James Harden cost himself by not signing the extension with Brooklyn? – 10:51 PM

Hey, Philadelphia 76ers fan, how ya feeling about trashing on Ben Simmons now?

Good luck with paying Harden $250 million over the next 5 years or losing him and thus Simmons and other assets for nada. – 10:40 PM

Five Degrees of Heat from Thursday night’s 99-90 victory in Philadelphia: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

1. Taking charge in third quarter.

2. Another Jimmy Butler statement game.

3. Bam Adebayo handles Joel Embiid

4. Max Strus again double-doubles.

5. 76ers lose Danny Green early. – 10:40 PM

Looked like the Heat were doing the same kind of flowing, suffocating defense to Harden like they did to Trae. – 10:39 PM

Sixers offseason preview: James Harden’s contract, Matisse Thybulle extension and more.

hoopshype.com/lists/sixers-o… – 10:34 PM

James Harden on his $47 million player option: “I’ll be here. Whatever allows this team to continue grow, get better and do the things necessary to compete at the highest level.”

Harden said the ball didn’t get to him. Asked if Doc Rivers called plays for him: “Next question.” pic.twitter.com/AisZhcfnC2 – 10:27 PM

Jimmy Butler has 32 points in a close out game. How many yall barked about me about him for years, clowning him over his offense (though he can change games withOUT scoring which is a greater skill) while gawking over Harden? Where yall at?🤣 – 10:26 PM

I went deep on James Harden’s upcoming contract negotiations with the Sixers:

– How much is he actually worth?

– Are there feasible trades? Very few come to mind.

– Could Philly… just… let him walk? How could they replace him?

cbssports.com/nba/news/james… – 10:19 PM

Would you pay Grayson Allen $60 million a year?

But that’s exactly what any team who pays James Harden the max would be doing.

Here’s why:

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I think James Harden would’ve won a championship if he’d just fixed his relationship with Chris Paul in Houston.

I think James Harden would’ve won a championship if he’d waited out NYC’s vaccine mandate. – 10:18 PM

James Harden on what’s ahead: ‘It’ll be a great summer for me to get my body right and be ready to go for next year.’

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Goes on to say he will do what it takes to make the team better. – 10:04 PM

Harden says the last two years have been tough for him health-wise. He looks forward to having the summer to recover and “get straight” before coming back next year #Sixers – 10:03 PM

#Sixers guard James Harden: ‘I’ll be here (next season).’ – 10:03 PM

Harden on whether he will opt in: “I’ll be here.” Goes on to say he’ll do whatever it takes to win here and make the team as good as it can possibly be – 10:03 PM

James Harden was asked if he’ll opt in this offseason. Did not say yes but responded with, “I’ll be here.” – 10:03 PM

#Sixers guard James Harden on how the team did this year: pic.twitter.com/Iqtn3oryxa – 10:02 PM

When asked about his contract option, James Harden says he will be back in Philadelphia, and he will do whatever it takes to allow this team to compete at the highest level moving forward. – 10:02 PM

James Harden says he’ll be here next year…. mentions he wants to do what it takes to win a championship #Sixers – 10:02 PM

James Harden on next season: “I’ll be here.” #Sixers – 10:02 PM

James Harden says he will be here next season. – 10:02 PM

James Harden says it’s been a long year for him but his time with the #Sixers “has been great” – 10:01 PM

James Harden asked why he wasn’t more aggressive: “We ran our offense, the ball just didn’t get back to me.” – 10:01 PM

James Harden, when asked why he only took two shots in the second half: “We ran our offense, and the ball didn’t get back to me.” – 10:01 PM

#Sixers guard James Harden on only taking two shots in the second half: pic.twitter.com/nfTPY3CMBt – 10:01 PM

“We run our offense.. the ball just didn’t get back to me” – James Harden when asked why he wasn’t more aggressive tonight #Sixers – 10:01 PM

James Harden on the 2 shots he took in the 2nd half: “We moved the ball and it didn’t get back to me.” #Sixers – 10:01 PM

Harden on his lack of attempts in the second half: “We run our offense, the ball just didn’t get back to me” – 10:01 PM

Ben Simmons and James Harden attempting the same number of second half shots in Philly’s last two elimination games was the only way this could have ended. – 10:00 PM

Who won the Harden/Simmons trade? – 10:00 PM

James Harden shot under 50% on layups and dunks (a minimum 300 attempts) during the regular season, per Second Spectrum tracking.

The only other player was the New York Knicks’ RJ Barrett. – 9:58 PM

Everybody knows how much Daryl Morey loves James Harden but he has to make a decision this summer based on what his eyes have seen, not his heart. Latching the rest of Joel Embiid’s prime to an anvil of an extension for Harden wouldn’t just be a mistake, it would be malpractice. – 9:57 PM

In the interest of both fairness and chaos, someone needs to ask Doc if James Harden can be the starting shooting guard on a championship team. AK – 9:53 PM

James Harden (and Walton) voted to Top 76 by dolts, but not Klay, Manu, Parker, Lanier, Issel or Bellamy!!!! – 9:53 PM

these players outscored james harden in a playoff elimination game 🫠 pic.twitter.com/sFKDSXiJHs – 9:52 PM

James Harden playing with “no pressure” this playoffs:

— Lowest PPG since he was in OKC

— Lowest FGM since he was in OKC

— Lowest FTA since he was in OKC

— Lowest FG% since 2014 pic.twitter.com/sduURshBuj – 9:52 PM

Harden 0 for 2 and 3 TOs in second half (be glad your team didn’t trade for him last year)…. Strus never had a double double in first 119 NBA games. Now has that in two high-stakes games in a row. – 9:51 PM

My honest guess is that James Harden opts in and he and the Sixers resolve to figure things out over the next year.

If he earns a new deal, he’ll get one. If not? I imagine Morey seeks out Harris trades so he can try to reload with max cap space in 2023. – 9:50 PM

I wrote this for @spotrac before James Harden was traded to Philadelphia. But all of it holds true if you swap the Nets for the Sixers. The numbers have updated slightly with an increased cap projection, but not enough to really matter. Still a TON of $$:

spotrac.com/research/nba/t… – 9:50 PM

James Harden missed a floater with 8:54 left in the first quarter — the Danny Green injury play. That was the last 2-pointer that Harden took for the rest of the elimination game. – 9:48 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

James Harden is 1-8 in his last 9 elimination games. pic.twitter.com/cyUaWKBxr7 – 9:46 PM

If James Harden opts in to his $47.367M player option, the only player in the league who will make more than him next season is Steph Curry ($48.070M) – 9:45 PM

James Harden’s contract negotiations are going to be a tricky endeavor.

I laid out the options, talked to @kmedved to see what insight we could gain from his DARKO NBA projections, and gave my opinion on what the Sixers should do: sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/ja… – 9:44 PM

James Harden has 0 points in his last two 4th quarters.

Ben Simmons had 3 points in his last two 4th quarters with the Sixers. pic.twitter.com/HrUNtzLowQ – 9:43 PM

Damn, Harden got outscored by the guy who used to stand in the corner & watch him dribble in Houston. – 9:43 PM

This is the first time in James Harden’s career that he played 40+ minutes in any game and did not attempt a free throw. @ESPNStatsInfo – 9:43 PM

Jimmy Butler has begun lobbying to get Embiid to Miami. – 9:42 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez

Media: “Doc do you still think James Harden can be the point guard for a championship team?”

Doc: “I don’t know the answer to that right now.” – 9:42 PM

Taxes, death and James Harden vanishing in the postseason – 9:41 PM

James Harden 2nd halves in 2022 semis vs Heat (Games 3-4 were the wins)

G1: 4 points, 2 TOs (1/4 FGs)

G2: 4 points, 0 TOs (1/5 FGs)

G3: 2 points, 3 TOs (1/5 FGs)

G4: 18 points, 1 TO (5/11 FGs)

G5: 4 points, 2 TOs (1/5 FGs)

G6: 0 points, 3 TOs (0/2 FGs) – 9:40 PM

Jimmy Butler on Joel Embiid: "I love him. I'm proud of him. Yes, yes, yes, I still wish I was on his team. I definitely love the Miami Heat, though. I'm glad that I'm here, but I've got so much love and respect for Joel Embiid."

“That I love him. I’m proud of him. Yes, yes, yes I still wish I was on this team. I definitely love the Miami Heat though. I’m glad that I’m here but I got so much respect and love for Joel Embiid.”

-Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/Up7Mgo9IQl – 9:39 PM

I think if James Harden goes vegan, if he chills with the nightlife, if he spends the entire summer rehabbing that hamstring and getting in killer shape, he might able to redeem himself next year.

I just don’t find any of those things all that likely. – 9:39 PM

James Harden in the second half: 0-2 – 9:39 PM

I’ve been a vocal Harden supporter for years and I’ve never been more disappointed in him than now. If he’s not scoring like before he needs to play with more activity off-ball and effort on defense. Get in shape and reinstall his OKC era habits. That’s how to thrive with Embiid. pic.twitter.com/v3cgDGbwPM – 9:38 PM

Remember when Tim Duncan scored 25 in the first half of Game 6 of the 2013 Finals, and we were all like, “wow, I didn’t think we’d ever see this version of Duncan again?”

Harden just had the bizarro version of that game. I cannot believe he just did it AGAIN. – 9:38 PM

Ben Simmons’ final 4Q last year

vs.

James Harden’s final 4Q this year pic.twitter.com/7fRI5wFWwf – 9:37 PM

Harden taking 2 shots in the 2H of an elimination game is just bizarre. – 9:36 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

— Fractured face

— Torn thumb ligament

— Leads playoffs in double-doubles

— 24 PPG, 11 RPG

Gave his all. pic.twitter.com/zXkFbJ1bnz – 9:36 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

How it started … how it’s going …

Philadelphia 76ers had back-to-back #1 overall picks joining Joel Embiid when this playoff run started.

Now, 76ers join Jazz as current teams to make at least last 5 straight postseasons without a conference finals. pic.twitter.com/rIcv0A9yRD – 9:32 PM

James Harden finishes the night with just 11 points. He took just nine shots — and made just four of them — in 43 minutes. – 9:32 PM

Points in the 2nd half tonight:

0 — Ben Simmons

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Free throws were the bet they made, and they came up empty. – 9:27 PM

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

Ben Simmons stats in the infamous Game 6 loss to the Hawks in 2021:

5 points (2-of-4 shooting)

8 rebounds

13 assists (vs. just 2 turnovers)

+1 plus/minus

James Harden in Game 6 tonight vs. the Heat:

11 points (4-of-8 shooting)

4 rebounds

9 assist (vs. 4 turnovers)

-15 plus/minus – 9:26 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

James Harden has attempted one shot in the second half.

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

James Harden 1

Ben Simmons 0 – 9:15 PM

Daryl Morey is going to have a blunt conversation with James Harden. He’s gotta get him to make some changes if he wants to be perennial MVP candidate James Harden. The good news is if anyone can get through to him, it’s Morey. Harden’s too good to look like this at age 32 – 9:13 PM

That little 1 game renaissance by James harden was cute…if Philly signs him to an extension, they should be relegated to playing in the G league next year…he is done..he’s melo of the last 3 years…good bench scorer not superstar – 9:09 PM

If you take out the 2020 Bubble postseason, this will be the fifth straight year James Harden’s team has been eliminated from the playoffs on its home floor

2017: Spurs

2018: GSW

2019: GSW

2021: Bucks

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh

Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach

Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Embiid go 1/7 FGs

Maxey go 1/7 FGs with 2 TOs

Harden go 0/1 FGs with 2 TOs – 9:02 PM

Philly’s contract situation going forward

Harden: 1 year, $47.4M (player option)

Harris: 2 years, $76.9M

Embiid: 5 years, $229.5M

Korkmaz: 2 years, $10.4M

Thybulle: 1 year, $4.4M

Niang: 1 year, $3.5M

Maxey: 2 years, $7M

Springer: 3 years, $8.3M

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Eric Patten @EricPatten

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

76ers aren’t in bad shape. Embiid missed 7 of 10 in paint, Harden didn’t get to FT line, Maxey missed 3 of 4 3s. Only a one-point game at halftime – 8:17 PM

Did they just come back to the halftime show to give Embiid highlights??????????????? – 8:16 PM

Max Strus was huge, yet team still 27% from three

Heat defense holding it down on Embiid

They deserve a lot of credit for what they’re doing to him, specifically with the rotations that follow – 8:14 PM

The other guys are going to have to bring it in the second half, because Embiid looks every bit like a guy who had to take a week off energy wise. Asking him to try to bring you home on offense is asking a lot right now. – 8:13 PM

Max Strus has 16 points in first half to lead Heat to a 49-48 lead over 76ers. Joel Embiid has 14 for the 76ers. – 8:13 PM

Halftime: Heat 49, Sixers 48. Heat have 30 points in the paint but have turned the ball over 9 times. Sixers shot better in the second quarter to make this a back-and-forth game. Embiid has 14 and 6 in 22 (!) minutes but is 5-of-14 from the floor and only two FT attempts. – 8:13 PM

That’s why Strus is playing ahead of Duncan Robinson and even at times Herro. Stops Harris on the roll, then strips Embiid off his pass. – 8:13 PM

Heat 49, 76ers 48 at half. Strus 16 for Heat, Butler scoreless in second period. Embiid 14 for 76ers (on 5 of 14). – 8:12 PM

Embiid perhaps overplaying a bit on Heat shooters seems to lead to a layup each time. – 8:09 PM

Joel Embiid is expending a ton of energy. He’s catching his breath every time there’s a stoppage. An underrated part of his return – on top of all of his injuries – is that he spent a week unable to build up his conditioning, and now is trying to regain it on the fly. – 8:05 PM

Max Strus and James Harden going Waiters-Hardaway right now – 8:04 PM

Good James Harden game percolating: 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting, 3-of-4 from 3 and 4 assists. – 8:04 PM

If this was an NFL game Embiid would be removed from the game by the spotter – 8:00 PM

The funny thing about these Embiid calls is the Heat have done a good job on him once again this half

That floor gonna hurt more in the 4th with that kinda falling – 7:59 PM

Joel Embiid has played in 16 of the 17 minutes played thus far tonight.

14 PTS / 5 REB / 2 AST / 2-3 3fg

Through everything – he’s the definition of a fighter. – 7:58 PM

Embiid was doubled over and needed to go to his knees after getting up off the floor. Ran over to the bench for a seat, did not want any help from staffers. – 7:58 PM

Embiid looks absolutely gassed right now. Similar to Giannis a couple nights ago, giving everything he has. – 7:57 PM

Joel Embiid looked like he got hit in the face again on that drive. He got fouled on the offensive rebound, but he was grabbing at his face a bit. #Sixers – 7:56 PM

The Heat took Duncan Robinson out as soon as James Harden checked in. Said on the pod that they could get Duncan run in the minutes Harden rests. – 7:53 PM

Heat again not switching much tonight when it comes to Embiid and Harden. – 7:46 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

With Green out, Korkmaz is checking in to start Q2, with big opportunity on the table. Out there now:

Maxey / Milton / Korkmaz / Niang / Embiid – 7:46 PM

Like last game, Miami has gone to conventional coverage against the Harden-Embiid pick-and-roll. Chasing over the screen so far tonight.

Sixers probably have to spam that play if they’re not going to switch it. One problem, though: Miami is not even paying attention to Thybulle. – 7:45 PM

Not every game where neither Embiid nor Harden attempt a free throw in the first quarter… – 7:45 PM

Heat 28, Sixers 25 after Harris buries a corner 3 at the buzzer. Another one of those “this could/should be a lot worse” after the Sixers shot 38.5 percent from the floor. But the Heat committed 6 turnovers. Embiid with 7 on 3-of-8 shooting and 4 rebounds. – 7:43 PM

Heat are doubling Embiid basically as soon as he makes his first move. – 7:40 PM

By the way, Heat have found a counter to hunting Herro switch

They place him on Thybulle, who isn’t an offensive threat

So when he comes to screen, they blitz Harden

Just ended in a steal and score for Herro – 7:38 PM

Paul Reed in with 4:19 left in the first for Embiid. – 7:32 PM

Sixers veteran Danny Green (leg) has been carried to the locker room after Joel Embiid accidentally landed on him. – 7:25 PM

Joel Embiid crashed into Danny Green’s left leg. Hopefully, it’s just some immediate pain/discomfort, and he’ll be OK. – 7:23 PM

The Philly crowned just groaned in unison after watching the replay of Embiid falling into Green’s knee. Green left the floor without putting any weight on his left leg. – 7:23 PM

#Sixers fans chanting ‘Dan-ny Green’ when Green is helped off the court after injuring his leg. Looked like Joel Embiid fell on it. – 7:23 PM

Danny Green goes down with left knee injury. Joel Embiid feel into Green’s knee. Green was carried off the court by 76ers teammates. – 7:23 PM

Danny Green is in agony after Joel Embiid fell into him. Brutal. – 7:22 PM

Danny Green is down in a lot of pain after Joel Embiid accidentally fell into his leg. That did not look good at all. – 7:21 PM

Danny Green is down in a ton of pain at the far end of the floor. Looked like Embiid’s weight came down on his leg – 7:21 PM

Basketball Pod Ep 64 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants talk about the Harden and Maxey bench incident.

Listen to it here 👇

https://t.co/u0OwdyEs2S

#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/YNvNW6axXy – 6:59 PM

Alperen Sengun said Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid are his basketball idols. “I’m so happy for him,” Sengun said about Jokic winning a second MVP – 6:43 PM

What do the #76ers need to do tonight to force a Game 7?

Former #Sixers Point Guard Eric Snow tells @talkhoops & @Howard Beck why it comes down to Joel Embiid #PhilaUnite #NBAPlayoffs

Check out Eric’s podcast “Bleav in 76ers” on @BleavNetwork pic.twitter.com/rDlmVhqLms – 6:26 PM

Embiid takes the floor for his warmups, briefly serenaded with MVP chants. pic.twitter.com/Pn3Yl2gUom – 6:21 PM

With the 76ers facing elimination in Game 6, will Joel Embiid score over or under 25.5 tonight against the Heat?

(Odds presented by @FDSportsbook) – 6:04 PM

Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid’s health status: “Joel’s good — as good as he can be with all the stuff that’s going on with him. He’s good. He’s able to play. We’re thankful [for] that. He’s gonna give us what he can give us, and we’re thankful for that.” – 6:02 PM

Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid is feeling “as good as he can be” with everything he has going on, and that he’ll give Philly everything he has tonight. – 5:19 PM

Doc Rivers says that Joel Embiid is “as good as can be” health-wise #Sixers – 5:19 PM

Amare Stoudemire: If I’m the owner of the Sixers, I cannot commit to giving Harden a max deal sportando.basketball/en/amare-stoud… – 4:59 PM

Funny: James Harden appearing to crash Tobias Harris’ post-game interview. That’s him arriving on the left.

Less funny: real signs of trouble between Harden and the 76ers. https://t.co/dni1zWElSW pic.twitter.com/XUn3r5NIUI – 2:34 PM

A lot on the line for James Harden in this series: si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 1:24 PM

Optimistic view is Nets finally learned. Catering to Irving got them 1 playoff series victory in three years, a wronged head coach (Atkinson), a silly choice of DeAndre over Jarrett, a disgruntled (Harden), a damaged (Simmons) and an enormous payroll.

nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 12:45 PM

A bit of Joel Embiid at Sixers shootaround before a must-win Game 6 tonight vs. the Heat: pic.twitter.com/VNr6nrT3vf – 11:18 AM

Joel Embiid putting up shots after shootaround this morning #Sixers pic.twitter.com/N91reNJyja – 11:12 AM

Joel Embiid is back at his customary spot with James Harden at the far basket as we get let into shootaround before tonight’s Game 6. Embiid wasn’t on the court when we got let in prior to Games 3 and 4. – 11:11 AM

It’s do or die tonight in Game 6. Joel Embiid and the team discuss their mindset heading into this game. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/joel-emb… via @SixersWire – 10:53 AM

James Harden has become a conditional superstar: theringer.com/2022/5/12/2306… – 9:58 AM

From PM: The eyebrow-raising data on the Strus/Vincent impact. And 76ers, Embiid irritated: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:04 AM

