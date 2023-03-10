Every winner, Final Four Most Outstanding Player and site ever

by
Ochai Agbaji and Kansas cut down the nets after winning the NCAA tournament in New Orleans last year. (Photo by Handout/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

2022: Kansas (34-6)

Championship game: Kansas 72, North Carolina 69
Final Four MOP: Ochai Agbaji, Sr., Kansas
Site: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

2021: Baylor (28-2)

Championship game: Baylor 86, Gonzaga 70
Final Four MOP: Jared Butler, Jr., Baylor
Site: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

2020: No champion

Championship game: N/A
Final Four MOP: N/A
Site: N/A

2019: Virginia (35-3)

Championship game: Virginia 85, Texas Tech 77 (OT)
Final Four MOP: Kyle Guy, Jr., Virginia
Site: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

2018: Villanova (36-4)

Championship game: Villanova 79, Michigan 62
Final Four MOP: Donte DiVincenzo, Jr. Villanova
Site: Alamodome, San Antonio

2017: North Carolina (33-7)

Championship game: North Carolina 71, Gonzaga 65
Final Four MOP: Joel Berry II
Site: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

2016: Villanova (35-5)

Championship game: Villanova 77, North Carolina 74
Final Four MOP: Ryan Arcidiacono, Sr., Villanova
Site: Reliant Stadium, Houston

2015: Duke (35-4)

Championship game: Duke 68, Wisconsin 63
Final Four MOP: Tyus Jones, Fr., Duke
Site: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

2014: UConn (32-8)

Championship game: UConn 60, Kentucky 54
Final Four MOP: Shabazz Napier, Sr. UConn
Site: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

2013: Louisville (35-5)*

Championship game: Louisville 82, Michigan 76
Final Four MOP: Luke Hancock, Sr., Louisville
Site: Georgia Dome, Atlanta
*Louisville’s participation in the 2013 tournament was vacated by the NCAA.

2012: Kentucky (38-2)

Championship game: Kentucky 67, Kansas 59
Final Four MOP: Anthony Davis, Fr., Kentucky
Site: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

2011: UConn (32-9)

Championship game: UConn 53, Butler 41
Final Four MOP: Kemba Walker, Jr., UConn
Site: Reliant Stadium, Houston

2010: Duke (35-5)

Championship game: Duke 61, Butler 59
Final Four MOP: Kyle Singler, Jr., Duke
Site: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

2009: North Carolina (34-4)

Championship game: North Carolina 89, Michigan State 72
Final Four MOP: Wayne Ellington, Jr., North Carolina
Site: Ford Field, Detroit

2008: Kansas (37-3)

Championship game: Kansas 75, Memphis 68 (OT)
Final Four MOP: Mario Chalmers, Jr., Kansas
Site: Alamodome, San Antonio

2007: Florida (35-5)

Championship game: Florida 84, Ohio State 75
Final Four MOP: Corey Brewer, Jr., Florida
Site: Georgia Dome, Atlanta

2006: Florida (33-6)

Championship game: Florida 73, UCLA 57
Final Four MOP: Joakim Noah, So., Florida
Site: RCA Dome, Indianapolis

2005: North Carolina (33-4)

Championship game: North Carolina 75, Illinois 70
Final Four MOP: Sean May, Jr., North Carolina
Site: Edward Jones Dome, St. Louis

2004: UConn (33-6)

Championship game: UConn 82, Georgia Tech 73
Final Four MOP: Emeka Okafor, Jr., UConn
Site: Alamodome, San Antonio

2003: Syracuse (30-5)

Championship game: Syracuse 81, Kansas 78
Final Four MOP: Carmelo Anthony, Fr., Syracuse
Site: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans

2002: Maryland (32-4)

Championship game: Maryland 64, Indiana 52
Final Four MOP: Juan Dixon, Sr., Maryland
Site: Georgia Dome, Atlanta

2001: Duke (35-4)

Championship game: Duke 82, Arizona 72
Final Four MOP: Shane Battier, Sr., Duke
Site: Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Minneapolis

2000: Michigan State (32-7)

Championship game: Michigan State 89, Florida 76
Final Four MOP: Mateen Cleaves, Sr., Michigan State
Site: RCA Dome, Indianapolis

1999: UConn (34-2)

Championship game: UConn 77, Duke 74
Final Four MOP: Richard Hamilton, Jr., UConn
Site: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida

1998: Kentucky (35-4)

Championship game: Kentucky 78, Utah 69
Final Four MOP: Jeff Sheppard, Sr., Kentucky
Site: Alamodome, San Antonio

1997: Arizona (25-9)

Championship game: Arizona 84, Kentucky 79 (OT)
Final Four MOP: Miles Simon, Jr., Arizona
Site: RCA Dome, Indianapolis

1996: Kentucky (34-2)

Championship game: Kentucky 76, Syracuse 67
Final Four MOP: Tony Delk, Sr., Kentucky
Site: Continental Airlines Arena, East Rutherford, New Jersey

1995: UCLA (31-2)

Championship game: UCLA 89, Arkansas 78
Final Four MOP: Ed O’Bannon, Sr., UCLA
Site: Kingdome, Seattle

1994: Arkansas (31-3)

Championship game: Arkansas 76, Duke 72
Final Four MOP: Corliss Williamson, Jr., Arkansas
Site: Charlotte Coliseum, Charlotte, North Carolina

1993: North Carolina (34-4)

Championship game: North Carolina 77, Michigan 71
Final Four MOP: Donald Williams, So., North Carolina
Site: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans

1992: Duke (34-2)

Championship game: Duke 71, Michigan 51
Final Four MOP: Bobby Hurley, Jr., Duke
Site: Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Minneapolis

1991: Duke (32-7)

Championship game: Duke 72, Kansas 65
Final Four MOP: Christian Laettner, Jr., Duke
Site: Hoosier Dome, Indianapolis

1990: UNLV (35-5)

Championship game: UNLV 103, Duke 73
Final Four MOP: Anderson Hunt, So., UNLV
Site: McNichols Arena, Denver

1989: Michigan (30-7)

Championship game: Michigan 80, Seton Hall 79 (OT)
Final Four MOP: Glen Rice, Sr., Michigan
Site: Kingdome, Seattle

1988: Kansas (27-11)

Championship game: Kansas 83, Oklahoma 79
Final Four MOP: Danny Manning, Sr., Kansas
Site: Kemper Arena, Kansas City, Missouri

1987: Indiana (30-4)

Championship game: Indiana 74, Syracuse 73
Final Four MOP: Keith Smart, Jr., Indiana
Site: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans

1986: Louisville (32-7)

Championship game: Louisville 72, Duke 69
Final Four MOP: Pervis Ellison, Fr., Louisville
Site: Reunion Arena, Dallas

1985: Villanova (25-10)

Championship game: Villanova 66, Georgetown 64
Final Four MOP: Ed Pinckney, Sr., Villanova
Site: Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky

1984: Georgetown (34-3)

Championship game: Georgetown 84, Houston 75
Final Four MOP: Patrick Ewing, Jr., Georgetown
Site: Kingdome, Seattle

1983: N.C. State (26-10)

Championship game: N.C. State 54, Houston 52
Final Four MOP: Akeem Olajuwon, So., Houston
Site: The Pit, Albuquerque, New Mexico

1982: North Carolina (32-2)

Championship game: North Carolina 63, Georgetown 62
Final Four MOP: James Worthy, Jr., North Carolina
Site: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans

1981: Indiana (26-9)

Championship game: Indiana 63, North Carolina 50
Final Four MOP: Isiah Thomas, So., Indiana
Site: The Spectrum, Philadelphia

1980: Louisville (33-3)

Championship game: Louisville 59, UCLA 54
Final Four MOP: Darrell Griffith, Sr., Louisville
Site: Market Square Arena, Indianapolis

1979: Michigan State (26-6)

Championship game: Michigan State 75, Indiana State 64
Final Four MOP: Earvin “Magic” Johnson, So., Michigan State
Site: Special Events Center, Salt Lake City

1978: Kentucky (30-2)

Championship game: Kentucky 94, Duke 88
Final Four MOP: Jack Givens, Sr., Kentucky
Site: Checkerdome, St. Louis

1977: Marquette (25-7)

Championship game: Marquette 67, North Carolina 59
Final Four MOP: Butch Lee, Jr., Marquette
Site: The Omni, Atlanta

1976: Indiana (32-0)

Championship game: Indiana 86, Michigan 68
Final Four MOP: Kurt Benson, Jr., Indiana
Site: The Spectrum, Philadelphia

1975: UCLA (28-3)

Championship game: UCLA 92, Kentucky 85
Final Four MOP: Richard Washington, So., UCLA
Site: San Diego Sports Arena, San Diego

1974: N.C. State (30-1)

Championship game: N.C. State 76, Marquette 64
Final Four MOP: David Thompson, So., N.C. State
Site: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina

1973: UCLA (30-0)

Championship game: UCLA 87, Memphis State 66
Final Four MOP: Bill Walton, Jr., UCLA
Site: St. Louis Arena, St. Louis

1972: UCLA (30-0)

Championship game: UCLA 81, Florida State 76
Final Four MOP: Bill Walton, UCLA
Site: Memorial Sports Arena, Los Angeles

1971: UCLA (29-1)

Championship game: UCLA 68, Villanova 62
Final Four MOP: Howard Porter**, Villanova
Site: Astrodome, Houston
**Later vacated by the NCAA

1970: UCLA (28-2)

Championship game: UCLA 80, Jacksonville 69
Final Four MOP: Sidney Wicks, UCLA
Site: Cole Field House, College Park, Maryland

1969: UCLA (29-1)

Championship game: UCLA 92, Purdue 72
Final Four MOP: Lew Alcindor, UCLA
Site: Freedom Hall, Louisville, Kentucky

1968: UCLA (29-1)

Championship game: UCLA 78, North Carolina 55
Final Four MOP: Lew Alcindor, UCLA
Site: Memorial Sports Arena, Los Angeles

1967: UCLA (30-0)

Championship game: UCLA 79, Dayton 64
Final Four MOP: Lew Alcindor, UCLA
Site: Freedom Hall, Louisville, Kentucky

1966: Texas Western (28-1)

Championship game: Texas Western 72, Kentucky 65
Final Four MOP: Jerry Chambers, Utah
Site: Cole Field House, College Park, Maryland
Texas Western was renamed to University of Texas at El Paso (or UTEP) in 1966

1965: UCLA (28-2)

Championship game: UCLA 91, Michigan 80
Final Four MOP: Bill Bradley, Princeton
Site: Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Oregon

1964: UCLA (30-0)

Championship game: UCLA 98, Duke 83
Final Four MOP: Walt Hazzard, UCLA
Site: Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City, Missouri

1963: Loyola-Illinois (29-2)

Championship game: Loyola 60, Cincinnati 58 (OT)
Final Four MOP: Art Heyman, Duke
Site: Freedom Hall, Louisville, Kentucky

1962: Cincinnati (29-2)

Championship game: Cincinnati 71, Ohio State 59
Final Four MOP: Paul Hogue, Cincinnati
Site: Freedom Hall, Louisville, Kentucky

1961: Cincinnati (27-3)

Championship game: Cincinnati 70, Ohio State 65
Final Four MOP: Jerry Lucas, Ohio State
Site: Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City, Missouri

1960: Ohio State (25-3)

Championship game: Ohio State 75, California 55
Final Four MOP: Jerry Lucas, Ohio State
Site: Cow Palace, Daly City, California

1959: California (25-4)

Championship game: California 71, West Virginia 70
Final Four MOP: Jerry West, West Virginia
Site: Freedom Hall, Louisville, Kentucky

1958: Kentucky (23-6)

Championship game: Kentucky 84, Seattle 72
Final Four MOP: Jerry West, West Virginia
Site: Freedom Hall, Louisville, Kentucky

1957: North Carolina (32-0)

Championship game: North Carolina 54, Kansas 53 (3OT)
Final Four MOP: Wilt Chamberlain, Kansas
Site: Municipal Auditorium, St. Louis

1956: San Francisco (29-0)

Championship game: San Francisco 83, Iowa 71
Final Four MOP: Hal Lear, Temple
Site: McGaw Hall, Evanston, Illinois

1955: San Francisco (28-1)

Championship game: San Francisco 77, LaSalle 63
Final Four MOP: Bill Russell, San Francisco
Site: Municipal Auditorium, St. Louis

1954: LaSalle (26-4)

Championship game: LaSalle 92, Bradley 76
Final Four MOP: Tom Gola, La Salle
Site: Municipal Auditorium, St. Louis

1953: Indiana (23-3)

Championship game: Indiana 69, Kansas 68
Final Four MOP: B.H. Born, Kansas
Site: Municipal Auditorium, St. Louis

1952: Kansas (28-3)

Championship game: Kansas 80, St. John’s 63
Final Four MOP: Clyde Lovellette, Kansas
Site: Hec Edmundson Pavilion, Seattle

1951: Kentucky (32-2)

Championship game: Kentucky 68, Kansas State 58
Final Four MOP: Bill Spivey, Kentucky
Site: Minnesota Field House, Minneapolis

1950: City College of New York (24-5)

Championship game: CCNY 71, Bradley 68
Final Four MOP: Irwin Dambrot, CCNY
Site: Madison Square Garden, New York

1949: Kentucky (32-2)

Championship game: Kentucky 46, Oklahoma A&M 36
Final Four MOP: Alex Groza, Kentucky
Site: Hec Edmundson Pavilion, Seattle

1948: Kentucky (36-3)

Championship game: Kentucky 58, Baylor 42
Final Four MOP: Alex Groza, Kentucky
Site: Madison Square Garden, New York

1947: Holy Cross (27-3)

Championship game: Holy Cross 58, Oklahoma 47
Final Four MOP: George Kaftan, Holy Cross
Site: Madison Square Garden, New York

1946: Oklahoma A&M (31-2)

Championship game: Oklahoma A&M 43, North Carolina 40
Final Four MOP: Bob Kurkland, Oklahoma A&M
Site: Madison Square Garden, New York
Oklahoma A&M was renamed Oklahoma State University in 1957

1945: Oklahoma A&M (27-4)

Championship game: Oklahoma A&M 49, NYU 45
Final Four MOP: Bob Kurkland, Oklahoma A&M
Site: Madison Square Garden, New York

1944: Utah (21-4)

Championship game: Utah 42, Dartmouth 40 (OT)
Final Four MOP: Arnie Ferrin, Utah
Site: Madison Square Garden, New York

1943: Wyoming (31-2)

Championship game: Wyoming 46, Georgetown 34
Final Four MOP: Ken Saylors, Wyoming
Site: Madison Square Garden, New York

1942: Stanford (28-4)

Championship game: Stanford 53, Dartmouth 38
Final Four MOP: Howie Dallmar, Stanford
Site: Municipal Auditorium, St. Louis

1941: Wisconsin (20-3)

Championship game: Wisconsin 39, Washington State 34
Final Four MOP: John Kurz, Wisconsin
Site: Municipal Auditorium, St. Louis

1940: Indiana (20-3)

Championship game: Indiana 60, Kansas 42
Final Four MOP: Marvin Huffman, Indiana
Site: Municipal Auditorium, St. Louis

1939: Oregon (29-5)

Championship game: Oregon 46, Ohio State 33
Final Four MOP: Jimmy Hull, Ohio State
Site: Patten Gymnasium, Evanston, Illinois