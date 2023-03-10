Every winner, Final Four Most Outstanding Player and site ever

Ochai Agbaji and Kansas cut down the nets after winning the NCAA tournament in New Orleans last year. (Photo by Handout/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

2022: Kansas (34-6)

Championship game: Kansas 72, North Carolina 69

Final Four MOP: Ochai Agbaji, Sr., Kansas

Site: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

2021: Baylor (28-2)

Championship game: Baylor 86, Gonzaga 70

Final Four MOP: Jared Butler, Jr., Baylor

Site: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

2020: No champion

Championship game: N/A

Final Four MOP: N/A

Site: N/A

2019: Virginia (35-3)

Championship game: Virginia 85, Texas Tech 77 (OT)

Final Four MOP: Kyle Guy, Jr., Virginia

Site: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

2018: Villanova (36-4)

Championship game: Villanova 79, Michigan 62

Final Four MOP: Donte DiVincenzo, Jr. Villanova

Site: Alamodome, San Antonio

2017: North Carolina (33-7)

Championship game: North Carolina 71, Gonzaga 65

Final Four MOP: Joel Berry II

Site: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

2016: Villanova (35-5)

Championship game: Villanova 77, North Carolina 74

Final Four MOP: Ryan Arcidiacono, Sr., Villanova

Site: Reliant Stadium, Houston

2015: Duke (35-4)

Championship game: Duke 68, Wisconsin 63

Final Four MOP: Tyus Jones, Fr., Duke

Site: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

2014: UConn (32-8)

Championship game: UConn 60, Kentucky 54

Final Four MOP: Shabazz Napier, Sr. UConn

Site: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

2013: Louisville (35-5)*

Championship game: Louisville 82, Michigan 76

Final Four MOP: Luke Hancock, Sr., Louisville

Site: Georgia Dome, Atlanta

*Louisville’s participation in the 2013 tournament was vacated by the NCAA.

2012: Kentucky (38-2)

Championship game: Kentucky 67, Kansas 59

Final Four MOP: Anthony Davis, Fr., Kentucky

Site: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

2011: UConn (32-9)

Championship game: UConn 53, Butler 41

Final Four MOP: Kemba Walker, Jr., UConn

Site: Reliant Stadium, Houston

2010: Duke (35-5)

Championship game: Duke 61, Butler 59

Final Four MOP: Kyle Singler, Jr., Duke

Site: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

2009: North Carolina (34-4)

Championship game: North Carolina 89, Michigan State 72

Final Four MOP: Wayne Ellington, Jr., North Carolina

Site: Ford Field, Detroit

2008: Kansas (37-3)

Championship game: Kansas 75, Memphis 68 (OT)

Final Four MOP: Mario Chalmers, Jr., Kansas

Site: Alamodome, San Antonio

2007: Florida (35-5)

Championship game: Florida 84, Ohio State 75

Final Four MOP: Corey Brewer, Jr., Florida

Site: Georgia Dome, Atlanta

2006: Florida (33-6)

Championship game: Florida 73, UCLA 57

Final Four MOP: Joakim Noah, So., Florida

Site: RCA Dome, Indianapolis

2005: North Carolina (33-4)

Championship game: North Carolina 75, Illinois 70

Final Four MOP: Sean May, Jr., North Carolina

Site: Edward Jones Dome, St. Louis

2004: UConn (33-6)

Championship game: UConn 82, Georgia Tech 73

Final Four MOP: Emeka Okafor, Jr., UConn

Site: Alamodome, San Antonio

2003: Syracuse (30-5)

Championship game: Syracuse 81, Kansas 78

Final Four MOP: Carmelo Anthony, Fr., Syracuse

Site: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans

2002: Maryland (32-4)

Championship game: Maryland 64, Indiana 52

Final Four MOP: Juan Dixon, Sr., Maryland

Site: Georgia Dome, Atlanta

2001: Duke (35-4)

Championship game: Duke 82, Arizona 72

Final Four MOP: Shane Battier, Sr., Duke

Site: Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Minneapolis

2000: Michigan State (32-7)

Championship game: Michigan State 89, Florida 76

Final Four MOP: Mateen Cleaves, Sr., Michigan State

Site: RCA Dome, Indianapolis

1999: UConn (34-2)

Championship game: UConn 77, Duke 74

Final Four MOP: Richard Hamilton, Jr., UConn

Site: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida

1998: Kentucky (35-4)

Championship game: Kentucky 78, Utah 69

Final Four MOP: Jeff Sheppard, Sr., Kentucky

Site: Alamodome, San Antonio

1997: Arizona (25-9)

Championship game: Arizona 84, Kentucky 79 (OT)

Final Four MOP: Miles Simon, Jr., Arizona

Site: RCA Dome, Indianapolis

1996: Kentucky (34-2)

Championship game: Kentucky 76, Syracuse 67

Final Four MOP: Tony Delk, Sr., Kentucky

Site: Continental Airlines Arena, East Rutherford, New Jersey

1995: UCLA (31-2)

Championship game: UCLA 89, Arkansas 78

Final Four MOP: Ed O’Bannon, Sr., UCLA

Site: Kingdome, Seattle

1994: Arkansas (31-3)

Championship game: Arkansas 76, Duke 72

Final Four MOP: Corliss Williamson, Jr., Arkansas

Site: Charlotte Coliseum, Charlotte, North Carolina

1993: North Carolina (34-4)

Championship game: North Carolina 77, Michigan 71

Final Four MOP: Donald Williams, So., North Carolina

Site: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans

1992: Duke (34-2)

Championship game: Duke 71, Michigan 51

Final Four MOP: Bobby Hurley, Jr., Duke

Site: Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Minneapolis

1991: Duke (32-7)

Championship game: Duke 72, Kansas 65

Final Four MOP: Christian Laettner, Jr., Duke

Site: Hoosier Dome, Indianapolis

1990: UNLV (35-5)

Championship game: UNLV 103, Duke 73

Final Four MOP: Anderson Hunt, So., UNLV

Site: McNichols Arena, Denver

1989: Michigan (30-7)

Championship game: Michigan 80, Seton Hall 79 (OT)

Final Four MOP: Glen Rice, Sr., Michigan

Site: Kingdome, Seattle

1988: Kansas (27-11)

Championship game: Kansas 83, Oklahoma 79

Final Four MOP: Danny Manning, Sr., Kansas

Site: Kemper Arena, Kansas City, Missouri

1987: Indiana (30-4)

Championship game: Indiana 74, Syracuse 73

Final Four MOP: Keith Smart, Jr., Indiana

Site: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans

1986: Louisville (32-7)

Championship game: Louisville 72, Duke 69

Final Four MOP: Pervis Ellison, Fr., Louisville

Site: Reunion Arena, Dallas

1985: Villanova (25-10)

Championship game: Villanova 66, Georgetown 64

Final Four MOP: Ed Pinckney, Sr., Villanova

Site: Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky

1984: Georgetown (34-3)

Championship game: Georgetown 84, Houston 75

Final Four MOP: Patrick Ewing, Jr., Georgetown

Site: Kingdome, Seattle

1983: N.C. State (26-10)

Championship game: N.C. State 54, Houston 52

Final Four MOP: Akeem Olajuwon, So., Houston

Site: The Pit, Albuquerque, New Mexico

1982: North Carolina (32-2)

Championship game: North Carolina 63, Georgetown 62

Final Four MOP: James Worthy, Jr., North Carolina

Site: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans

1981: Indiana (26-9)

Championship game: Indiana 63, North Carolina 50

Final Four MOP: Isiah Thomas, So., Indiana

Site: The Spectrum, Philadelphia

1980: Louisville (33-3)

Championship game: Louisville 59, UCLA 54

Final Four MOP: Darrell Griffith, Sr., Louisville

Site: Market Square Arena, Indianapolis

1979: Michigan State (26-6)

Championship game: Michigan State 75, Indiana State 64

Final Four MOP: Earvin “Magic” Johnson, So., Michigan State

Site: Special Events Center, Salt Lake City

1978: Kentucky (30-2)

Championship game: Kentucky 94, Duke 88

Final Four MOP: Jack Givens, Sr., Kentucky

Site: Checkerdome, St. Louis

1977: Marquette (25-7)

Championship game: Marquette 67, North Carolina 59

Final Four MOP: Butch Lee, Jr., Marquette

Site: The Omni, Atlanta

1976: Indiana (32-0)

Championship game: Indiana 86, Michigan 68

Final Four MOP: Kurt Benson, Jr., Indiana

Site: The Spectrum, Philadelphia

1975: UCLA (28-3)

Championship game: UCLA 92, Kentucky 85

Final Four MOP: Richard Washington, So., UCLA

Site: San Diego Sports Arena, San Diego

1974: N.C. State (30-1)

Championship game: N.C. State 76, Marquette 64

Final Four MOP: David Thompson, So., N.C. State

Site: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina

1973: UCLA (30-0)

Championship game: UCLA 87, Memphis State 66

Final Four MOP: Bill Walton, Jr., UCLA

Site: St. Louis Arena, St. Louis

1972: UCLA (30-0)

Championship game: UCLA 81, Florida State 76

Final Four MOP: Bill Walton, UCLA

Site: Memorial Sports Arena, Los Angeles

1971: UCLA (29-1)

Championship game: UCLA 68, Villanova 62

Final Four MOP: Howard Porter**, Villanova

Site: Astrodome, Houston

**Later vacated by the NCAA

1970: UCLA (28-2)

Championship game: UCLA 80, Jacksonville 69

Final Four MOP: Sidney Wicks, UCLA

Site: Cole Field House, College Park, Maryland

1969: UCLA (29-1)

Championship game: UCLA 92, Purdue 72

Final Four MOP: Lew Alcindor, UCLA

Site: Freedom Hall, Louisville, Kentucky

1968: UCLA (29-1)

Championship game: UCLA 78, North Carolina 55

Final Four MOP: Lew Alcindor, UCLA

Site: Memorial Sports Arena, Los Angeles

1967: UCLA (30-0)

Championship game: UCLA 79, Dayton 64

Final Four MOP: Lew Alcindor, UCLA

Site: Freedom Hall, Louisville, Kentucky

1966: Texas Western (28-1)

Championship game: Texas Western 72, Kentucky 65

Final Four MOP: Jerry Chambers, Utah

Site: Cole Field House, College Park, Maryland

Texas Western was renamed to University of Texas at El Paso (or UTEP) in 1966

1965: UCLA (28-2)

Championship game: UCLA 91, Michigan 80

Final Four MOP: Bill Bradley, Princeton

Site: Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Oregon

1964: UCLA (30-0)

Championship game: UCLA 98, Duke 83

Final Four MOP: Walt Hazzard, UCLA

Site: Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City, Missouri

1963: Loyola-Illinois (29-2)

Championship game: Loyola 60, Cincinnati 58 (OT)

Final Four MOP: Art Heyman, Duke

Site: Freedom Hall, Louisville, Kentucky

1962: Cincinnati (29-2)

Championship game: Cincinnati 71, Ohio State 59

Final Four MOP: Paul Hogue, Cincinnati

Site: Freedom Hall, Louisville, Kentucky

1961: Cincinnati (27-3)

Championship game: Cincinnati 70, Ohio State 65

Final Four MOP: Jerry Lucas, Ohio State

Site: Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City, Missouri

1960: Ohio State (25-3)

Championship game: Ohio State 75, California 55

Final Four MOP: Jerry Lucas, Ohio State

Site: Cow Palace, Daly City, California

1959: California (25-4)

Championship game: California 71, West Virginia 70

Final Four MOP: Jerry West, West Virginia

Site: Freedom Hall, Louisville, Kentucky

1958: Kentucky (23-6)

Championship game: Kentucky 84, Seattle 72

Final Four MOP: Jerry West, West Virginia

Site: Freedom Hall, Louisville, Kentucky

1957: North Carolina (32-0)

Championship game: North Carolina 54, Kansas 53 (3OT)

Final Four MOP: Wilt Chamberlain, Kansas

Site: Municipal Auditorium, St. Louis

1956: San Francisco (29-0)

Championship game: San Francisco 83, Iowa 71

Final Four MOP: Hal Lear, Temple

Site: McGaw Hall, Evanston, Illinois

1955: San Francisco (28-1)

Championship game: San Francisco 77, LaSalle 63

Final Four MOP: Bill Russell, San Francisco

Site: Municipal Auditorium, St. Louis

1954: LaSalle (26-4)

Championship game: LaSalle 92, Bradley 76

Final Four MOP: Tom Gola, La Salle

Site: Municipal Auditorium, St. Louis

1953: Indiana (23-3)

Championship game: Indiana 69, Kansas 68

Final Four MOP: B.H. Born, Kansas

Site: Municipal Auditorium, St. Louis

1952: Kansas (28-3)

Championship game: Kansas 80, St. John’s 63

Final Four MOP: Clyde Lovellette, Kansas

Site: Hec Edmundson Pavilion, Seattle

1951: Kentucky (32-2)

Championship game: Kentucky 68, Kansas State 58

Final Four MOP: Bill Spivey, Kentucky

Site: Minnesota Field House, Minneapolis

1950: City College of New York (24-5)

Championship game: CCNY 71, Bradley 68

Final Four MOP: Irwin Dambrot, CCNY

Site: Madison Square Garden, New York

1949: Kentucky (32-2)

Championship game: Kentucky 46, Oklahoma A&M 36

Final Four MOP: Alex Groza, Kentucky

Site: Hec Edmundson Pavilion, Seattle

1948: Kentucky (36-3)

Championship game: Kentucky 58, Baylor 42

Final Four MOP: Alex Groza, Kentucky

Site: Madison Square Garden, New York

1947: Holy Cross (27-3)

Championship game: Holy Cross 58, Oklahoma 47

Final Four MOP: George Kaftan, Holy Cross

Site: Madison Square Garden, New York

1946: Oklahoma A&M (31-2)

Championship game: Oklahoma A&M 43, North Carolina 40

Final Four MOP: Bob Kurkland, Oklahoma A&M

Site: Madison Square Garden, New York

Oklahoma A&M was renamed Oklahoma State University in 1957

1945: Oklahoma A&M (27-4)

Championship game: Oklahoma A&M 49, NYU 45

Final Four MOP: Bob Kurkland, Oklahoma A&M

Site: Madison Square Garden, New York

1944: Utah (21-4)

Championship game: Utah 42, Dartmouth 40 (OT)

Final Four MOP: Arnie Ferrin, Utah

Site: Madison Square Garden, New York

1943: Wyoming (31-2)

Championship game: Wyoming 46, Georgetown 34

Final Four MOP: Ken Saylors, Wyoming

Site: Madison Square Garden, New York

1942: Stanford (28-4)

Championship game: Stanford 53, Dartmouth 38

Final Four MOP: Howie Dallmar, Stanford

Site: Municipal Auditorium, St. Louis

1941: Wisconsin (20-3)

Championship game: Wisconsin 39, Washington State 34

Final Four MOP: John Kurz, Wisconsin

Site: Municipal Auditorium, St. Louis

1940: Indiana (20-3)

Championship game: Indiana 60, Kansas 42

Final Four MOP: Marvin Huffman, Indiana

Site: Municipal Auditorium, St. Louis

1939: Oregon (29-5)

Championship game: Oregon 46, Ohio State 33

Final Four MOP: Jimmy Hull, Ohio State

Site: Patten Gymnasium, Evanston, Illinois