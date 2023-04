Every winner, Final Four Most Outstanding Player and site ever for women’s basketball

Angel Reese motions to her ring finger during LSU’s 2023 national championship game victory over Caitlin Clark and Iowa. Reese was named Final Four Most Outstanding Player. (Photo by Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

In 1982 Louisiana Tech won the first edition of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament with a 76-62 victory over Cheyney University in the final. Here is a list of every tournament winner, championship game score, Final Four Most Outstanding Player and site ever:

2023: LSU (34-2)

Championship game: LSU 103, Iowa 85

Final Four MOP: Angel Reese, Soph., LSU

Site: American Airlines Center, Dallas

2022: South Carolina (35-2)

Championship game: South Carolina 64, UConn 49

Final Four MOP: Aliyah Boston, Jr., South Carolina

Site: Target Center, Minneapolis

South Carolina won the 2022 NCAA women’s basketball tournament behind the performance of Final Four MOP Aaliyah Boston.(Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

2021: Stanford (31-2)

Championship game: Stanford 54, Arizona 53

Final Four MOP: Haley Jones, So., Stanford

Site: Alamodome, San Antonio

2020: No champion

Championship game: N/A

Final Four MOP: N/A

Site: N/A

2019: Baylor (37-1)

Championship game: Baylor 82, Notre Dame 81

Final Four MOP: Chloe Jackson, Sr., Baylor

Site: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

2018: Notre Dame (34-3)

Championship game: Notre Dame 61, Mississippi State 58

Final Four MOP: Arike Ogunbowale, Jr., Notre Dame

Site: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

2017: South Carolina (33-4)

Championship game: South Carolina 67, Mississippi State 55

Final Four MOP: A’ja Wilson, Jr., South Carolina

Site: American Airlines Center, Dallas

2016: UConn (38-0)

Championship game: UConn 82, Syracuse 51

Final Four MOP: Breanna Stewart, Sr. UConn

Site: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

2015: UConn (38-1)

Championship game: UConn 63, Notre Dame 53

Final Four MOP: Breanna Stewart, Jr., UConn

Site: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

2014: UConn (40-0)

Championship game: UConn 79, Notre Dame 58

Final Four MOP: Breanna Stewart, So., UConn

Site: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

2013: UConn (35-4)

Championship game: UConn 93, Louisville 60

Final Four MOP: Breanna Stewart, Fr., UConn

Site: New Orleans Arena, New Orleans

WNBA All-Star Breanna Stewart won her first of an unprecedented four Final Four Most Outstanding Player awards in 2013. (Photo by Don McPeak-USA TODAY Sports)

2012: Baylor (40-0)

Championship game: Baylor 80, Notre Dame 61

Final Four MOP: Brittney Griner, Jr., Baylor

Site: Pepsi Center, Denver

2011: Texas A&M (33-5)

Championship game: Texas A&M 76, Notre Dame 70

Final Four MOP: Danielle Adams, Sr., Texas A&M

Site: Conseco Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

2010: UConn (39-0)

Championship game: UConn 53, Stanford 47

Final Four MOP: Maya Moore, Jr., UConn

Site: Alamodome, San Antonio

2009: UConn (39-0)

Championship game: UConn 76, Louisville 54

Final Four MOP: Tina Charles, Jr., UConn

Site: Scottrade Center, St. Louis

2008: Tennessee (36-2)

Championship game: Tennessee 64, Stanford 48

Final Four MOP: Candace Parker, Sr., Tennessee

Site: St. Pete Times Forum, Tampa, Florida

2007: Tennessee (34-3)

Championship game: Tennessee 59, Rutgers 46

Final Four MOP: Candace Parker, Jr., Tennessee

Site: Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland

2006: Maryland (34-4)

Championship game: Maryland 78, Duke 75 (OT)

Final Four MOP: Laura Harper, So., Maryland

Site: TD Garden, Boston

2005: Baylor (33-3)

Championship game: Baylor 84, Michigan State 62

Final Four MOP: Sophia Young, Jr., Baylor

Site: RCA Dome, Indianapolis

2004: UConn (31-4)

Championship game: UConn 70, Tennessee 61

Final Four MOP: Diana Taurasi, Sr., UConn

Site: New Orleans Arena, New Orleans

2003: UConn (37-1)

Championship game: UConn 73, Tennessee 68

Final Four MOP: Diana Taurasi, Jr., UConn

Site: Georgia Dome, Atlanta

2002: UConn (39-0)

Championship game: UConn 82, Oklahoma 70

Final Four MOP: Swin Cash, Sr., UConn

Site: Alamodome, San Antonio

2001: Notre Dame (34-2)

Championship game: Notre Dame 68, Purdue 66

Final Four MOP: Ruth Riley, Sr., Notre Dame

Site: Savvis Center, St. Louis

2000: UConn (36-1)

Championship game: UConn 71, Tennessee 52

Final Four MOP: Shea Ralph, Jr., UConn

Site: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

1999: Purdue (34-1)

Championship game: Purdue 62, Duke 45

Final Four MOP: Ukari Figgs, Sr., Purdue

Site: San Jose Arena, San Jose, California

1998: Tennessee (39-0)

Championship game: Tennessee 93, Louisiana Tech 75

Final Four MOP: Chamique Holdsclaw, Jr., Tennessee

Site: Kemper Arena, Kansas City, Missouri

1997: Tennessee (29-10)

Championship game: Tennessee 68, Old Dominion 59

Final Four MOP: Chamique Holdsclaw, So., Tennessee

Site: Riverfront Coliseum, Cincinnati

1996: Tennessee (34-2)

Championship game: Tennessee 83, Georgia 65

Final Four MOP: Michelle Marciniak, Sr., Tennessee

Site: Charlotte Arena, Charlotte, North Carolina

1995: UConn (35-0)

Championship game: UConn 70, Tennessee 64

Final Four MOP: Rebecca Lobo, Sr., UConn

Site: Target Center, Minneapolis

1994: North Carolina (33-2)

Championship game: North Carolina 60, Louisiana Tech 59

Final Four MOP: Charlotte Smith, Jr., North Carolina

Site: Richmond Coliseum, Richmond, Virginia

1993: Texas Tech (31-3)

Championship game: Texas Tech 84, Ohio State 82

Final Four MOP: Sheryl Swoopes, Sr., Texas Tech

Site: The Omni, Atlanta

Sheryl Swoopes led Texas Tech to the 1993 NCAA women’s basketball tournament championship. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

1992: Stanford (30-3)

Championship game: Stanford 78, Western Kentucky 62

Final Four MOP: Molly Goodenbour, Jr., Stanford

Site: Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena, Los Angeles

1991: Tennessee (30-5)

Championship game: Tennessee 70, Virginia 67 (OT)

Final Four MOP: Dawn Staley, Jr., Virginia

Site: Lakefront Arena, New Orleans

1990: Stanford (32-1)

Championship game: Stanford 88, Auburn 81

Final Four MOP: Jennifer Azzi, Sr., Stanford

Site: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee

1989: Tennessee (35-2)

Championship game: Tennessee 76, Auburn 60

Final Four MOP: Bridgette Gordon, Sr., Tennessee

Site: Tacoma Dome, Tacoma, Washington

1988: Louisiana Tech (32-2)

Championship game: Louisiana Tech 56, Auburn 54

Final Four MOP: Erica Westbrooks, Sr., Louisiana Tech

Site: Tacoma Dome, Tacoma, Washington

1987: Tennessee (28-6)

Championship game: Tennessee 67, Louisiana Tech 44

Final Four MOP: Tonya Edwards, Fr., Tennessee

Site: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, Texas

1986: Texas (34-0)

Championship game: Texas 97, USC 81

Final Four MOP: Clarissa Davis, Fr., Texas

Site: Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky

1985: Old Dominion (31-3)

Championship game: Old Dominion 70, Georgia 65

Final Four MOP: Tracy Claxton, Sr., Old Dominion

Site: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, Texas

1984: USC (29-4)

Championship game: USC 72, Tennessee 61

Final Four MOP: Cheryl Miller, So., USC

Site: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles

Basketball icons Cheryl Miller and Cynthia Cooper led USC to back-to-back NCAA tournament championships in 1983 and 1984. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

1983: USC (31-2)

Championship game: USC 69, Louisiana Tech 67

Final Four MOP: Cheryl Miller, Fr., USC

Site: Norfolk Scope, Norfolk, Virginia

1982: Louisiana Tech (35-1)

Championship game: Louisiana Tech 76, Cheyney 62

Final Four MOP: Janice Lawrence, So., Louisiana Tech

Site: Norfolk Scope, Norfolk, Virginia