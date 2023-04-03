Every upcoming fight card, time, location, odds and how to watch

Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC’s upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We’ll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.
Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:
UFC 287: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2
Saturday, April 8, 2023 – Miami-Dade Arena in Miami
Fight card – 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)
-
Middleweight: Alex Pereira (C) (+120) vs. Israel Adesanya (-145)
-
Welterweight: Gilbert Burns (-500) vs. Jorge Masvidal (+360)
-
Bantamweight: Rob Font (+150) vs. Adrian Yanez (-185)
-
Welterweight: Kevin Holland (-275) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (+210)
-
Bantamweight: Raul Rosas Jr. (-250) vs. Christian Rodriguez (+200)
Prelims – 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)
-
Middleweight: Kelvin Gastellum (-135) vs. Chris Curtis (-110)
-
Women’s strawweight: Michelle Waterson-Gomez (+140) vs. Luana Pinheiro (-165)
-
Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert (+145) vs. Joe Pyfer (-175)
-
Heavyweight: Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman
Early prelims – 6 p.m. ET (UFC FightPass)
-
Women’s strawweight: Cynthia Calvillo (+210) vs. Loopy Godinez (-275)
-
Catchweight: Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Trey Ogden
-
0Featherweight: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (-225) vs. Steve Garcia (+180)
-
Women’s strawweight: Jaqueline Amorim (-250) vs. Sam Hughes (+200)
UFC Fight Night 223: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen
Saturday, April 15, 2023 – T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City
Fight card – 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
-
Featherweight: Max Holloway (-145) vs. Arnold Allen (+120)
-
Featherweight: Edson Barboza (+135) vs. Billy Quarantillo (-165)
-
Light heavyweight: Azamat Murzkanov (+165) vs. Dustin Jacoby (-210)
-
Light heavyweight: Tanner Boser (-125) vs. Ion Cutelaba (+105)
-
Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz (+180) vs. Chris Gutierrez (-225)
-
Featherweight: Bill Algeo (-150) vs. T.J. Brown (+125)
-
Light heavyweight: Zak Cummings (-250) vs. Ed Herman (+200)
Prelims – 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)
-
Lightweight: Clay Guida vs. Rafa Garcia
-
Women’s strawweight: Gillian Robertson (+145) vs. Piera Rodriguez (-175)
-
Flyweight: Brandon Royval (+135) vs. Matheus Nicolau (-165)
-
Women’s strawweight: Bruna Brasil (-225) vs. Denise Gomes (+180)
-
Bantamweight: Aaron Phillips (+150) vs. Gaston Bolanos (-185)
-
Lightweight: Lando Vannata (+110) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (-135)
-
Women’s bantamweight: Joselyne Edwards (+145) vs. Lucie Pudilova (-175)
UFC Fight Night 224: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes
Saturday, April 22, 2023 – UFC Apex in Las Vegas
Fight card – 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
-
Heavyweight: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes
-
Bantamweight: Yadong Song vs. Ricky Simon
-
Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs. Bruno Silva
-
Welterweight: Jeremiah Wells vs. Matthew Semelsberger
-
Lightweight: Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon
-
Women’s flyweight: Iasmin Lucindo vs. Brogan Walker
Prelims – 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
-
Lightweight: Ricky Glenn vs. Christos Giagos
-
Bantamweight: Rani Yahya vs. Montel Jackson
-
Women’s featherweight: Karol Rosa vs. Norma Dumont
-
Flyweight: Rafael Estevam vs. Carlos Candelario
-
Heavyweight: Mohammed Usman vs. Junior Tafa
-
Featherweight: Francis Marshall vs. William Gomis
-
Women’s flyweight: Priscila Cachoeira vs. Karine Silva
-
Bantamweight: Brady Hiestand vs. Batgerel Danaa
UFC Fight Night 225: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Renato Moicano
Saturday, April 29, 2023 – UFC Apex in Las Vegas
Fight card – 7 p.m. PT (ESPN2, ESPN+)
UFC 288: Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo
Saturday, May 6, 2023 – Prudential Arena in Newark, New Jersey
Fight card – 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)
-
Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling (C) vs. Henry Cejudo
-
Lightweight: Charles Olivera vs. Beneil Dariush
-
Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell vs. Jonathan Pearce
-
Featherweight: Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain
-
Women’s strawweight: Jessica Andrade vs. Xiaonan Yan
-
Women’s strawweight: Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba
-
Light heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark
-
Middleweight: Andre Petroski vs. Armen Petrosyan
-
Flyweight: Nate Maness vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
-
Welterweight: Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya
-
Bantamweight: Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz
UFC 290: TBD
Saturday, July 6, 2023 – T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
Fight card – TBD
UFC 294: TBD
Sunday, October 22, 2023 – Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Fight card – TBD