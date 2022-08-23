Every Project Scrapped in Wake of Warner Bros. Discovery Merger

More like Bleak TV, amirite?

The seismic Warner Bros. Discovery merger has made for one bloody brutal summer in the television biz, with buzzy series both old, new and upcoming getting unceremoniously scrapped in the name of corporate belt-tightening (or, in the words of John Oliver, “to appease Wall Street”).

While HBO Max has been the WBD entity hardest hit, all corners of the mega-conglomerate’s corporate portfolio has been impacted, including original flavor HBO, as well as TNT, TBS and CNN.

The downsizing comes as WBD prepares to combine HBO Max and Discovery+ into a single, unified streaming service. A name for the combined service, which is poised to launch in Summer 2023, will be announced at a later date.

“Our strategy is to embrace and support and drive the incredible success that HBO Max is having,” WBD President and CEO David Zaslav said on an earnings call earlier this month, before adding, “We want [the content] to be broader. We will, as one company, come behind that. We think [the combined HBO Max/Discovery+ service] is going to be superb. It’s about curation. It’s about quality. It’s about how good.”

But as we learned over the past several months, a number of high profile shows (and films) will not be around for the aforementioned service’s ribbon cutting ceremony next year. Scroll down for a comprehensive list of the merger’s casualties.

