Every player in the field

The field for the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic is set, with 156 players competing for the title.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament set for Thursday-Sunday at Detroit Golf Club will feature six of the top-30 players in the world golf rankings, led by Patrick Cantlay at No. 4. Behind him sits No. 13 Will Zalatoris, No. 16 Tony Finau, No. 19 Cameron Young, No. 20 Max Homa and No. 27 Kevin Kisner.
Cantlay is the reigning FedEx Cup champion and PGA Tour player of the year. He has seven career Tour wins and had four wins in 2020-21, the most in a single year of his career. He has seven second-place finishes in his career among 41 top-10 finishes.
Finau has represented the U.S. on its past two Ryder Cup teams, and picked up the comeback win at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, on Sunday, for his third win on Tour.
The second-highest ranked player in the field, Zalatoris was runner-up at both the PGA Championship and U.S. Open this season. He’s still searching for his first Tour victory, and has four second-place finishes and 16 top-10s in his career. Last year in Detroit, Zalatoris finished last among the 77 players to make the cut at even-par 288, shooting 6-over on the weekend.
Nate Lashley and Cam Davis, Rocket Mortgage Classic winners in 2019 and 2021 respectively, are both in the field this year, as is Rocket Mortgage-sponsored Rickie Fowler. 2020 tournament winner Bryson DeChambeau is off the Tour after joining the new rival league, LIV Golf.
Last week, the tournament announced commitments from Homa, No. 72 Webb Simpson, No. 129 Cameron Champ and U.S. Ryder Cup captain and major winner Zach Johnson. The field features 11 of the top-50 players in the world, up by one after a late sponsor’s exemption for No. 39 Joohyung Kim, and 11 former major champions, including Adam Scott, Jason Day, Davis Love III, Stewart Cink, Gary Woodland and Keegan Bradley.
Justin Rose and Brandt Snedeker are among a handful of players who dropped out of the field.
The field’s final five spots were claimed this week. Wyatt Worthington II won the The John Shippen National Invitational at Detroit Golf Club on Sunday, and four Monday qualifiers from The Orchards in Washington Township joined him: Luke Guthrie, Chris Naegel, KK Limbhasut and Erik Flores.
Detroit’s forecast for Thursday shows early rain showers in the morning with mostly cloudy conditions later in the day. There will be a high of 84 with westward winds up to 15 mph. Conditions are expected to improve Friday and Saturday with sunny skies and under 10 mph winds. Sunday’s final round could feature 15 mph winds once again with partly cloudy skies.
Tournament ticket prices range Thursday-Sunday from $70-90 for fans, depending on the desired date. Parking passes cost $25 daily, are not included with tickets and must be purchased online beforehand.
Tickets and parking are free for Detroiters on Tuesday (Youth Golf Clinic and Area 313 Celebrity Scramble) and Wednesday (Pro-Am).
2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic field
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Ryan Armour
Aaron Baddeley
Paul Barjon
Keegan Bradley
Joseph Bramlett
Ryan Brehm
Wesley Bryan
Hayden Buckley
Jonathan Byrd
Patrick Cantlay
Cameron Champ
Kevin Chappell
Stewart Cink
Wyndham Clark
Austin Cook
Ben Cook
Joshua Creel
Joel Dahmen
Cam Davis
Jason Day
Luke Donald
Brett Drewitt
Tyler Duncan
Harris English
Tony Finau
Erik Flores
Rickie Fowler
Dylan Frittelli
Tommy Gainey
Brice Garnett
Brian Gay
Doug Ghim
Michael Gligic
Lucas Glover
Chris Gotterup
Emiliano Grillo
Luke Guthrie
Scott Gutschewski
Bill Haas
Chesson Hadley
Adam Hadwin
Brandon Hagy
James Hahn
Cole Hammer
Nick Hardy
Russell Henley
Kramer Hickok
Garrick Higgo
Harry Higgs
Bo Hoag
Lee Hodges
Charley Hoffman
Max Homa
Beau Hossler
Mark Hubbard
Mackenzie Hughes
John Huh
Stephan Jaeger
Zach Johnson
Sung Kang
Joohyung Kim
Si Woo Kim
Chris Kirk
Kevin Kisner
Kurt Kitayama
Patton Kizzire
Jim Knous
Russell Knox
Satoshi Kodaira
Ben Kohles
Kelly Kraft
Matt Kuchar
Andrew Landry
Nate Lashley
Hank Lebioda
Danny Lee
KK Limbhasut
David Lipsky
Luke List
Davis Love III
Justin Lower
Peter Malnati
Ben Martin
Denny McCarthy
William McGirt
Max McGreevy
Maverick McNealy
Troy Merritt
Ryan Moore
Taylor Moore
Trey Mullinax
Chris Naegel
Seung-Yul Noh
Henrik Norlander
Andrew Novak
Sean O’Hair
Geoff Ogilvy
Ryan Palmer
C.T. Pan
Taylor Pendrith
Cameron Percy
Scott Piercy
Chad Ramey
Doc Redman
Seth Reeves
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Sam Ryder
Rory Sabbatini
Adam Schenk
Matthias Schwab
Adam Scott
Chase Seiffert
Greyson Sigg
Webb Simpson
David Skinns
Roger Sloan
Alex Smalley
Austin Smotherman
J.J. Spaun
Scott Stallings
Brendan Steele
Sepp Straka
Robert Streb
Kevin Streelman
Brian Stuard
Adam Svensson
Callum Tarren
Nick Taylor
Vaughn Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Curtis Thompson
Michael Thompson
Michael Thorbjornsen
Brendon Todd
Martin Trainer
Cameron Tringale
Kevin Tway
Dawie van der Walt
Bo Van Pelt
Jhonattan Vegas
Camilo Villegas
Matt Wallace
Nick Watney
Richy Werenski
Vince Whaley
Danny Willett
Jared Wolfe
Gary Woodland
Wyatt Worthington II
Brandon Wu
Dylan Wu
Cameron Young
Alternates
Michael Kim
Robert Garrigus
David Lingmerth
Grayson Murray
Jason Dufner
Scott Brown
Jonas Blixt
Mark Hensby
Greg Chalmers
