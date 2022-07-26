Every player in the field

The field for the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic is set, with 156 players competing for the title.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament set for Thursday-Sunday at Detroit Golf Club will feature six of the top-30 players in the world golf rankings, led by Patrick Cantlay at No. 4. Behind him sits No. 13 Will Zalatoris, No. 16 Tony Finau, No. 19 Cameron Young, No. 20 Max Homa and No. 27 Kevin Kisner.

TRENDING: Here’s how top 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic finishers have fared on PGA Tour since Detroit

RESTORED: County’s request inspired Southfield golf course to do $3M renovation

MUST PLAY: This might be Michigan’s most underrated golf course

Cantlay is the reigning FedEx Cup champion and PGA Tour player of the year. He has seven career Tour wins and had four wins in 2020-21, the most in a single year of his career. He has seven second-place finishes in his career among 41 top-10 finishes.

Finau has represented the U.S. on its past two Ryder Cup teams, and picked up the comeback win at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, on Sunday, for his third win on Tour.

Will Zalatoris reads the 17th green during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club, July 4, 2021.

The second-highest ranked player in the field, Zalatoris was runner-up at both the PGA Championship and U.S. Open this season. He’s still searching for his first Tour victory, and has four second-place finishes and 16 top-10s in his career. Last year in Detroit, Zalatoris finished last among the 77 players to make the cut at even-par 288, shooting 6-over on the weekend.

Nate Lashley and Cam Davis, Rocket Mortgage Classic winners in 2019 and 2021 respectively, are both in the field this year, as is Rocket Mortgage-sponsored Rickie Fowler. 2020 tournament winner Bryson DeChambeau is off the Tour after joining the new rival league, LIV Golf.

BIG WINNER: The 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic actually felt like a major. Here’s why

THE VERY BEST: Michigan is a top 10 state for private golf courses. Here are 15 best

WELL DESERVED: Popular Michigan golf course gets big honor for great views, vibes

Story continues

Cam Davis tees off on the 16th hole during the third hole of a sudden death playoff at the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Last week, the tournament announced commitments from Homa, No. 72 Webb Simpson, No. 129 Cameron Champ and U.S. Ryder Cup captain and major winner Zach Johnson. The field features 11 of the top-50 players in the world, up by one after a late sponsor’s exemption for No. 39 Joohyung Kim, and 11 former major champions, including Adam Scott, Jason Day, Davis Love III, Stewart Cink, Gary Woodland and Keegan Bradley.

Justin Rose and Brandt Snedeker are among a handful of players who dropped out of the field.

The field’s final five spots were claimed this week. Wyatt Worthington II won the The John Shippen National Invitational at Detroit Golf Club on Sunday, and four Monday qualifiers from The Orchards in Washington Township joined him: Luke Guthrie, Chris Naegel, KK Limbhasut and Erik Flores.

Detroit’s forecast for Thursday shows early rain showers in the morning with mostly cloudy conditions later in the day. There will be a high of 84 with westward winds up to 15 mph. Conditions are expected to improve Friday and Saturday with sunny skies and under 10 mph winds. Sunday’s final round could feature 15 mph winds once again with partly cloudy skies.

Tournament ticket prices range Thursday-Sunday from $70-90 for fans, depending on the desired date. Parking passes cost $25 daily, are not included with tickets and must be purchased online beforehand.

Tickets and parking are free for Detroiters on Tuesday (Youth Golf Clinic and Area 313 Celebrity Scramble) and Wednesday (Pro-Am).

ADDITIONS: 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic features new viewing areas, youth golf zone

FLASHBACK: How Mayor Coleman Young integrated the Detroit Golf Club

2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic field

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Ryan Armour

Aaron Baddeley

Paul Barjon

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Wesley Bryan

Hayden Buckley

Jonathan Byrd

Patrick Cantlay

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Austin Cook

Ben Cook

Joshua Creel

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Luke Donald

Brett Drewitt

Tyler Duncan

Harris English

Tony Finau

Erik Flores

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Tommy Gainey

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Chris Gotterup

Emiliano Grillo

Luke Guthrie

Scott Gutschewski

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Brandon Hagy

James Hahn

Cole Hammer

Nick Hardy

Russell Henley

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Bo Hoag

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Max Homa

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

John Huh

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Sung Kang

Joohyung Kim

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Jim Knous

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Ben Kohles

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Danny Lee

KK Limbhasut

David Lipsky

Luke List

Davis Love III

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Denny McCarthy

William McGirt

Max McGreevy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Trey Mullinax

Chris Naegel

Seung-Yul Noh

Henrik Norlander

Andrew Novak

Sean O’Hair

Geoff Ogilvy

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Cameron Percy

Scott Piercy

Chad Ramey

Doc Redman

Seth Reeves

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Adam Schenk

Matthias Schwab

Adam Scott

Chase Seiffert

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

David Skinns

Roger Sloan

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

J.J. Spaun

Scott Stallings

Brendan Steele

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Brian Stuard

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Curtis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Michael Thorbjornsen

Brendon Todd

Martin Trainer

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway

Dawie van der Walt

Bo Van Pelt

Jhonattan Vegas

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Vince Whaley

Danny Willett

Jared Wolfe

Gary Woodland

Wyatt Worthington II

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Cameron Young

Alternates

Michael Kim

Robert Garrigus

David Lingmerth

Grayson Murray

Jason Dufner

Scott Brown

Jonas Blixt

Mark Hensby

Greg Chalmers

Chandler Engelbrecht is a reporting intern at The Detroit Free Press and can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @ctengelbrecht.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Rocket Mortgage Classic 2022 sets field for PGA Tour in Detroit