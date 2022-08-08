Every “It Girl” You Grew Up Idolizing Is Now 40 Or Older, And Here’s What They Look Like Now Vs. Then

The ’90s was a great time to be alive… I didn’t grow up in the ’90s, but boy, do I wish I did. These women or as they called them — “It Girls” — were sensations of the ’90s. They still are, TBH, and here is what they look like now.
1.Winona Ryder in the ’90s:
Winona is 50 now, and here is what the actor looks like:
2.Britney Spears in the ’90s:
3.The “Princess of Pop” turned 40 last year, and this is how she looks now:
4.Halle Berry in the ’90s:
Halle is 55 now, and here is what the actor looks like:
5.Kate Moss in the ’90s:
The British model is 48 years old now, and here is what she looks like now:
6.Kate Winslet in the ’90s:
The Titanic star is 46 now, and here is what she looks like now:
7.Kate Hudson in the ’90s:
The actor is 43 now, and here she is:
8.Naomi Campbell in the ’90s:
Here is the 52-year-old British supermodel now:
9.Alicia Silverstone in the ’90s:
The Clueless actor is about to turn 46, and here she is:
10.Reese Witherspoon in the ’90s:
Here is the 46-year-old Legally Blonde actor now:
11.Liv Tyler in the ’90s:
The actor, singer, and model just turned 45 and looks radiant as ever:
12.Gwen Stefani in the ’90s:
Gwen is about to turn 53 this year, and here she is in the present day:
13.Gwyneth Paltrow in the ’90s:
The actress is about to turn 50, and here is what she looks like now:
14.Janet Jackson in the ’90s:
The singer and actor is 56 now, and here is what she looks like:
15.Cindy Crawford in the ’90s:
The American supermodel is 56 years old now, and here is what she looks like now:
16.Courtney Love in the ’90s:
The singer just turned 58, and she looks as beautiful as ever:
17.Lisa Bonet in the ’90s:
Here is what the Emmy Award-winning actor looks like now:
18.Natalie Portman in the ’90s:
Here is what the actor who just turned 41 looks like now:
19.Penélope Cruz in the ’90s:
This is what the 48-year-old Spanish actor looks like now:
20.Claire Danes in the ’90s:
The actor is 43 now, and here is what she looks like now:
21.Fiona Apple in the ’90s:
Here is what the 44-year-old singer looks like now: