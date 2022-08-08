Every “It Girl” You Grew Up Idolizing Is Now 40 Or Older, And Here’s What They Look Like Now Vs. Then

by

The ’90s was a great time to be alive… I didn’t grow up in the ’90s, but boy, do I wish I did. These women or as they called them — “It Girls” — were sensations of the ’90s. They still are, TBH, and here is what they look like now.

1.Winona Ryder in the ’90s:

Winona is 50 now, and here is what the actor looks like:

Actor Winona Ryder speaks onstage during Netflix's 'Stranger Things' panel during Deadline Contenders Television at Paramount Studios

2.Britney Spears in the ’90s:

The singer performing on stage at Paris Zenith

3.The “Princess of Pop” turned 40 last year, and this is how she looks now:

4.Halle Berry in the ’90s:

Actress Halle Berry, one of the stars of the new film &quot;Why Do Fools Fall In Love,&quot; poses at the the film's premiere

Halle is 55 now, and here is what the actor looks like:

Halle Berry attends the 2021 AFI Fest Official Screening of Netflix's &quot;Bruised&quot; at TCL Chinese Theatre

5.Kate Moss in the ’90s:

Kate Moss for French fashion house Chanel designed by German designer Karl Lagerfeld presents this grey skirt and cardigan over a green, yellow and blue embroidered top as part of his Spring-Summer 1999 Haute Couture fashion collection

The British model is 48 years old now, and here is what she looks like now:

Kate Moss walks the runway at the Versace special event during the Milan Fashion Week - Spring / Summer 2022

6.Kate Winslet in the ’90s:

Actress Kate Winslet arrives at the 70th annual Academy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium

The Titanic star is 46 now, and here is what she looks like now:

Kate Winslet attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE

7.Kate Hudson in the ’90s:

Actress Kate Hudson poses for photographers

The actor is 43 now, and here she is:

Kate Hudson attends the Stella McCartney &quot;Get Back&quot; Capsule Collection and documentary release of Peter Jackson's &quot;Get Back&quot; at The Jim Henson Company

8.Naomi Campbell in the ’90s:

Naomi Campbell models for Versus fashion show, during the second day of the men's ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2000 collection in Milan

Here is the 52-year-old British supermodel now:

Naomi Campbell attends the Dior Homme Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

9.Alicia Silverstone in the ’90s:

Alicia in &quot;Clueless&quot;

The Clueless actor is about to turn 46, and here she is:

Actress Alicia Silverstone attends &quot;The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards&quot; during New York Fashion week

10.Reese Witherspoon in the ’90s:

Actress Reese Witherspoon, star of the new comedy film &quot;Election&quot; poses as she arrives for the film's premiere

Here is the 46-year-old Legally Blonde actor now:

Reese Witherspoon attends the &quot;Where The Crawdads Sing&quot; photo call at The West Hollywood EDITION

11.Liv Tyler in the ’90s:

Actress Liv Tyler, star of the new film &quot;Stealing Beauty&quot; arrives for the film's Los Angeles premiere

The actor, singer, and model just turned 45 and looks radiant as ever:

Liv Tyler in &quot;The Kelly Clarkson Show&quot;

12.Gwen Stefani in the ’90s:

Singer Gwen Stefani of the group No Doubt poses at the party following the MTV Video Music Awards

Gwen is about to turn 53 this year, and here she is in the present day:

Gwen Stefani performs onstage

13.Gwyneth Paltrow in the ’90s:

Academy Award winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow poses for photographers as she arrives for the Women in Hollywood luncheon

The actress is about to turn 50, and here is what she looks like now:

Gwyneth Paltrow, US actress and founder and CEO of Goop, speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California

14.Janet Jackson in the ’90s:

Grammy award winning singer Janet Jackson arrives March 21 for the Vanity Fair post-Oscar Awards party at Morton's Restaurant

The singer and actor is 56 now, and here is what she looks like:

Janet Jackson

15.Cindy Crawford in the ’90s:

Supermodel Cindy Crawford wears a shimmering gold dress with shawl at a showing of the Todd Oldham Spring 1998 Collection in New York

The American supermodel is 56 years old now, and here is what she looks like now:

Cindy Crawford posing for the camera wearing a sweater with a blazer and a long skirt in her hands she is holding a pair of sunglasses and two bags

16.Courtney Love in the ’90s:

Actress Courtney Love poses at the premiere of her new film &quot;200 Cigarettes&quot;

The singer just turned 58, and she looks as beautiful as ever:

Courtney Love attends Fat Tony's clean time birthday at Il Borro Tuscan Bistro

17.Lisa Bonet in the ’90s:

Actress Lisa Bonet, one of the stars of the new film &quot;High Fidelity&quot; poses at the film's premiere

Here is what the Emmy Award-winning actor looks like now:

Actress ﻿Lisa Bonet attends the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California

18.Natalie Portman in the ’90s:

Actress Natalie Portman who plays the character of &quot;Queen Amidala&quot; arrives at the Premier

Here is what the actor who just turned 41 looks like now:

Natalie Portman attends the Marvel Studios &quot;Thor: Love And Thunder&quot; Los Angeles Premiere at El Capitan Theatre

19.Penélope Cruz in the ’90s:

Actress Penelope Cruz from Madrid, Spain, arrives as a guest for the premiere of the new film, &quot;William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream&quot;

This is what the 48-year-old Spanish actor looks like now:

Spanish actress Penelope Cruz attends 'Madres Paralelas' photocall at Mandarin Oriental Ritz Hotel

20.Claire Danes in the ’90s:

Actress Claire Danes arrives for the 69th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles

The actor is 43 now, and here is what she looks like now:

Claire Danes attends the premiere for Hulu's &quot;Dopesick&quot; at Museum of Modern Art

21.Fiona Apple in the ’90s:

Rock singer Fiona Apple performs a song during the VH-1 Fashion awards

Here is what the 44-year-old singer looks like now:

22.Tyra Banks in the ’90s:

Model Tyra Banks wears a million dollar miracle bra with chiffon panel skirt and white bikini at the end of the Victoria's Secret fashion show

The American television personality is 48 now, and here is what she looks like now:

ABC's &quot;Dancing with the Stars&quot; stars Tyra Banks

23.Drew Barrymore in the ’90s:

Actress Drew Barrymore poses at the premiere of her film, &quot;Never Been Kissed&quot;

The actor is 47 now, and here she is:

Drew Barrymore attends the 2022 Paramount Upfront at 666 Madison Avenue

24.Kirsten Dunst in the ’90s:

Actress Kirsten Dunst arrives for The Princess Ball

Here is what the actor who just turned 40 looks like:

Kirsten Dunst attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland

25.Neve Campbell in the ’90s:

Actress Neve Campbell accepts the Best Female Performance award she received at the 1998 MTV Movie Awards

The Canadian star is about to be 49, and here she is now:

Neve Campbell at &quot;The Kelly Clarkson Show&quot;

26.Christina Ricci in the ’90s:

Actress Christina Ricci arrives at the 56th annual Golden Globes awards ceremony in Beverly Hills

The actor is 42, and here she is now:

Christina Ricci attends Showtimes's &quot;Yellowjackets&quot; FYC event

27.Cameron Diaz in the ’90s:

Actress Cameron Diaz, one of the stars of the new romantic comedy film &quot;There's Something About Mary&quot; arrives for the film's premiere

With four Golden Globe nominations, here is 49-year-old actress now:

Cameron Diaz at &quot;The Kelly Clarkson Show&quot;

28.Demi Moore in the ’90s:

American actress Demi Moore presents a Planet Hollywood Jacket during an opening ceremony for a Planet Hollywood

The actor is almost 60 now, and she looks as pretty as ever:

Demi Moore smiling for the camera at an event

29.Cyndi Lauper in the ’90s:

Singer Cyndi Lauper performs at the Greek Theatre, in Los Angeles as the opening act for Tina Turner's &quot;Wildest Dreams Tour&quot; concert

The actor, singer, and activist is almost 70 and looks beautiful as ever:

Cyndi Lauper attends MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Joni Mitchell

30.Pamela Anderson in the ’90s:

American actress Pamela Anderson Lee waves during the 1999 World Music Awards

The Canadian actor and model is now 55 years old, and here she is:

Pamela Anderson poses during a photo call for her Broadway debut in &quot;Chicago&quot; at The Civilian Hotel

31.Molly Ringwald in the ’90s:

Ringwald is wearing a gown by designer Issac Mizrahi

The actor is 54 now, and here she is:

Molly Ringwald attends as A24 and the Cinema Society host a screening of &quot;The Humans&quot; at Village East Cinema

32.Meg Ryan in the ’90s:

Actress Meg Ryan laughs as a fan cheers for her with outstretched arms while she makes her entrance to receive the Actress of the Year Award at the National Association of Theater Owners/ShoWest Awards

Here is the 60-year-old actor now:

Meg Ryan attends The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

33.Jennifer Aniston in the ’90s:

Jennifer Aniston, the star of the new 20th Century Fox movie &quot;Picture Perfect,&quot; attends a party

It is hard to believe that the Friends star is 53 now:

Jennifer Aniston poses with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter 2021 Power 100 Women in Entertainment

34.Michelle Pfeiffer in the ’90s:

Actress Michelle Pfeiffer, one of the stars of the new film &quot; A Thousand Acres,&quot; arrives for the film's premiere in Beverly Hills

One of the most prolific actors of the ’90s, Pfeiffer is 64 now, and here she is in the present day:

Michelle Pfeiffer arrives at Showtime's FYC event and premiere for 'The First Lady' at DGA Theater Complex

35.Tiffani Thiessen in the ’90s:

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

The actor and host turned 48 earlier this year, and here she is now:

Actress Tiffani Thiessen on the Culinary Stage on Day 3 of BottleRock Napa

36.Christina Aguilera in the ’90s:

American singer Christina Aguilera promoting her debut album at the Wherehouse music store in Beverly Hills, California, 24th August 1999.

The 41-year-old singer and actor still is an “It Girl” TBH:

Christina Aguilera performs onstage during LA Pride's Official In-Person Music Event &quot;LA Pride In The Park&quot; Presented by Christopher Street West

37.Sarah Michelle Gellar in the ’90s:

Getty Images

Here is what the 45-year-old actor-producer looks like now:

Sarah Michelle Gellar attends The Little Market's International Women's Day Luncheon

