Every ARKK Holding Is in the Red This Year Except for Its Cash

(Bloomberg) — The violent stock selloff on Thursday means every single bet in Cathie Wood’s flagship strategy has lost money this year, with the sole exception of a money-market cash holding.

Exposure to BNY Mellon’s Dreyfus Government Cash Management Fund has contributed 0.03% to the ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) while all its stocks were in the red for the year as of the Thursday close, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The famous ETF is now down more than 50% in 2022 thanks to the rate-spurred rout in speculative growth equities, taking its drop from the peak last year to 71%.

Only a fraction of the $9.4 billion ARKK is in the Dreyfus fund — about $4 million, according to Bloomberg data. Still, Wood’s fans appear to be sticking with her. The latest data show almost $600 million poured into ARKK in the three days through Wednesday.

“Unlike index based ETFs, active ones often hold at least a small portion of assets in cash as they manage flows,” said Todd Rosenbluth, head of research for ETF Trends. “Cash equivalents do not go up or down in value and in a weak stock market such instruments can provide support for actively managed ETFs.”

Wood and her firm ARK Investment Management have been among the highest-profile victims of a stock selloff that has swept Wall Street as inflation takes off and the Federal Reserve raises borrowing costs.

ARKK tumbled 8.9% on Thursday, the most since the height of the Covid crash, and was 3.1% lower as of 11:03 a.m. in New York on Friday.

