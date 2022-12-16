Even Steve Bannon Thinks Trump’s NFT Announcement Is Lame

It’s probably no surprise that Donald Trump is being heavily mocked after promising a “major announcement” on Wednesday that was just a sales pitch for a line of “digital trading cards,” or NFTs, featuring his likeness.

However, this time, the criticism is also coming from known supporters of the former president, including Steve Bannon.

The former White House chief strategist wasn’t impressed by Trump’s latest business opportunity for his followers based on comments he made on his “War Room” show.

In fact, it seems like Trump’s NFT announcement may have been the straw that broke Bannon’s back because he said, frankly, “I can’t do this anymore.”

Bannon thought heads should roll for getting what he called “one of the greatest presidents in history” involved with the NFTs.

“I gotta tell you: whoever–what business partner and anybody on the comms team and anybody at Mar-a-Lago – and I love the folks down there – but we’re at war. They oughta be fired today,” he said.

Of course, there’s a video courtesy of Media Matters For America.

Related…